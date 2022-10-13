BIG HORN — Beware all who enter the Thunder Bowl. There will be sounds of shoulder pads popping, a team in maroon that’s ticked off about last year’s battle and a team in white who’s not one bit happy about the series at large. Big Horn will host this year’s Thunder Bowl. Enter if you dare. Kickoff is 2 p.m. Friday.
Last season, Tongue River defeated Big Horn for the first time since 2006. Big Horn went up 21-7 and was looking like business as usual for the Rams. A successful trick play made by the Eagle offense made the score 21-20. Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson saw there was less than 2 minutes left in the game. He had no interest in playing overtime. That’s when Hanson decided to go for the two-point attempt. One problem — the Eagles received a penalty and got called back to the seven-and-a-half-yard line. The safe call would have been to kick an extra point to force overtime. Hanson went for the two-point attempt anyway, and with success to win the game.
Tongue River (6-0) enters the rivalry game undefeated. Big Horn’s (5-1) only loss occurred in week one against Lovell, a team that’s not on the Eagles’ schedule.
Both Hanson and Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin acknowledged the Thunder Bowl isn’t just another game. They would be kidding themselves if they said anything different. Hanson and McLaughlin are friends off the field. They’ve exchanged friendly banter between each other about the outcome of the game, and poked fun at each other’s game tape production.
“It feels like the playoffs,” Hanson said. “This one always feels a bit different. It feels like a must win. That’s additional pressure that doesn’t need to be put on the game, but it’s just how I feel. I think the team feels it too.”
Last year’s Thunder Bowl is fresh in the minds of the Rams coming into Friday’s game.
“It’s a big game. Those guys got us last year. It was tough how we lost. We want to get them back. It’s a big-time matchup,” McLaughlin said.
The game is an opportunity to claim the first seed of the playoff for Tongue River. Big Horn can land the No. 1seed with a win over Tongue River and Burns.
The Tongue River offense disperses the ball to many playmakers. It certainly isn’t a one-man show and has caused fits for their opponents this season.
“They just got athletes everywhere on the field,” McLaughlin said. “And you can't just focus on one person because the person you're focusing on, it will just end up being a distraction for the other kid that can make a play. They have kids that run and catch and have good speed all over the place.”
The Big Horn defense may be able to keep the Eagles offense in check at times, as they have only given up 67 points this season.
“They can’t bank on stopping one or two of our guys, because we have six players that have proved that they can beat you,” Hanson said. “I’m confident in our offenses’ big play and scoring ability. But we are certainly aware of how little Big Horn allows touchdowns. We certainly need to score more than 10 points. But if our defense plays how they have been, I will not expect a high scoring affair.”
Sheridan travels to Casper to face tough opponent
If anyone has Sheridan’s number, it’s Natrona County. The Broncs haven’t won at Natrona County since 2016. The Mustangs blew Sheridan out 34-7 in 2018. Additionally, Natrona County beat the Broncs that season in the state title game in Laramie. Natrona also defeated Sheridan in Casper in 2020 by a score of 38-31.
Sheridan (7-0) faces Natrona County (6-1) Friday at 6 p.m.
Sheridan Mowry credits Natrona head coach Steve Harshman for building one of the best programs in the last 30 years. Harshman has coached at Natrona since the early 1990s and has the second most wins in Wyoming high school football.
Mowry said Natrona is known for having size on the lines and great athletes at the skill positions. The Mustangs currently have a pair of former players who are in the National Football League. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan played for the Florida Gators and was selected as the 29th overall player in the 2018 NFL Draft. He currently plays for the Browns. Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals, where he still plays.
“They just put out guy after guy,” Mowry said. “They are physical every single year and they run disciplined schemes, and they're going to be a very tough matchup.”
Mowry said Natrona’s defense is only allowing 50 rushing yards a game. The Mustangs are allowing less than 10 points a game. The only team that fared well against the Natrona defense was Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds scored 33 points, but that was due in part to Natrona turning the ball six times. That’s a luxury Mowry doesn’t expect Friday night. Mowry pointed out that if the East game is thrown out of the equation, Natrona is only allowing about five points a game.
The outcome of the game will most likely be decided on how effective Sheridan running back Colson Coon is rushing the ball. Mowry said Coon had a great game against Natrona last season, but the Mustang defensive line has more experience this season. Sheridan’s offensive line has less experience this season. The only returning starting Bronc offensive lineman is Dylan Bennett, who has been injured since game one. Bennett isn’t feeling 100% but will play limited snaps Friday night for the first time since the injury. Despite the lack of experience of the offensive line, they have made a way for Coon to rush eight yards a carry.
Mowry said it’s not just the Natrona defense that’s talented — it’s both sides of the ball.
“They're very big and physical on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Their defensive front and their offensive line are incredibly big and strong and physical. They run the ball extremely well. They have a talented quarterback, they run him a lot. He's their leading rusher.”
With only one loss between the three Sheridan County teams, something has to give this week. At least one squad will fall Friday. Tongue River and Sheridan hope it isn’t them so they can continue their undefeated seasons.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.