BIG HORN — Beware all who enter the Thunder Bowl. There will be sounds of shoulder pads popping, a team in maroon that’s ticked off about last year’s battle and a team in white who’s not one bit happy about the series at large. Big Horn will host this year’s Thunder Bowl. Enter if you dare. Kickoff is 2 p.m. Friday.

Last season, Tongue River defeated Big Horn for the first time since 2006. Big Horn went up 21-7 and was looking like business as usual for the Rams. A successful trick play made by the Eagle offense made the score 21-20. Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson saw there was less than 2 minutes left in the game. He had no interest in playing overtime. That’s when Hanson decided to go for the two-point attempt. One problem — the Eagles received a penalty and got called back to the seven-and-a-half-yard line. The safe call would have been to kick an extra point to force overtime. Hanson went for the two-point attempt anyway, and with success to win the game.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you