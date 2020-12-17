SHERIDAN — The three Sheridan High School athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent to play at regional colleges Wednesday sat at the same table in a conference room in the front office of the high school. They were joined by family and their respective coaches, posed for pictures and spoke with Activities Director Don Julian about paperwork.
But for each athlete who ceremoniously inked a commitment to their athletic careers and college education, the signing meant something slightly different — for cross-country runner David Standish, his six years of preparation and competition paid off; for fellow cross-country competitor Blaine Johnson, the signing signaled the end of uncertainty about his future; and for volleyball player Taylor Larsen, the commitment showed her growth as an athlete and person.
Standish knew Black Hills State is ‘the one’
A year ago, when Standish researched possible colleges in the region he could compete and study exercise science or biology, he immediately knew Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, fit his goals as a collegiate athlete and student.
Standish filled out a questionnaire several months ago, took a phone call then visited the school and his future team several weeks ago. After stepping on campus and visiting with the head cross-country coach, his visceral positive reaction was confirmed.
“It was just, ‘Where do I sign?’” Standish said. “I was just ready to join.”
Standish said his commitment to BHSU, an NCAA Division II program, is only the beginning of his commitment to the cross-country team — the senior remembers becoming instantly “hooked” on running at the end of sixth grade and feels ready to contribute to the Yellows Jackets team.
“Just like I committed right there, I’m ready to commit fully to the team,” Standish said. “I’m ready to add to the culture and make the culture better.”
Head cross-country coach Art Baures knows Standish’s independence and drive will benefit Black Hills State, as the coach has seen Standish grow from a middle-school competitor to an analytical, thoughtful runner. Baures has a relationship with BHSU’s Wyoming-native head coach and thinks Sheridan athletes are well-prepared to compete and mature as collegiate athletes.
“He’ll train as many miles as you want him to,” Baures said, “and he’ll do it by himself or with his team. He’ll do it in bad weather, good weather, it doesn’t matter. He loves to run.”
The senior finished 10th at the 4A State Championship meet this year by running a 16:42.50, good enough to be an All-State runner, and was part of the Broncs’ top five who recorded three perfect, first-through-fifth placings during the season.
He helped Sheridan last year to the boys team’s first 4A State Championship in program history.
Standish looks forward to competing alongside and against different regional runners, as well as racing in a greater variety of events like the 5k, 10k and steeplechase.
Putting pen to paper Wednesday ended Standish’s search for the right fit but continued his love for the cross-country process and running, in general.
“We’re excited for him,” David’s father John Standish said. “If he’s happy, we’re happy.”
“He loves to run,” mother Pam Standish added. “He just absolutely loves to run.”
Johnson signing with Chadron State a ‘dream come true’
Coupled with Johnson’s love for cross-country and the ability to continue competing came relief for the senior who signed to run for Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
“Committing to a college is a freeing thing,” Johnson said. “Knowing what I’ve done over the past couple years has built up to the point where I’m ready to take it to the next level is nice assurance knowing I am going to go [to college].”
Johnson’s father Gabe Johnson pointed out the runner is the first in their family to receive a collegiate athletic scholarship, and Johnson’s mother Jodi Johnson felt comfort knowing the Eagles’ family-like cross-country team fit the seven-year cross-country veteran.
Chadron State, also an NCAA Division II school, exceeded Johnson’s expectations and, when he went to make a pros and cons list of potential colleges, he found he couldn’t think of a con after visiting the campus after Wyoming’s state cross-country meet.
Johnson called the mutual interest between him and the Eagles’ head cross-country coach “a perfect fit” and anticipates studying to become an athletic trainer or physical therapist. He acknowledges he won’t be a “top dog” but expresses eagerness to add to the team’s hardworking mentality.
Baures thinks Johnson’s trust in the process makes him a coachable competitor, and the head coach has seen the senior evolve into an independent runner. On the course, Johnson’s growth in the past year-and-a-half amazes but doesn’t surprise Baures.
“In terms of an athlete who goes out and executes the plan you need him to, it’s unbelievable,” Baures said. “The cool thing about Blaine is he’s transitioning from the guy who needed the workouts … to now, he understands what those workouts do physiologically.”
Johnson jumped from a 24th-place finish at the 2019 4A State Championship meet to the Broncs’ sixth-scoring runner to eighth place at the state meet this past season. His time of 16:41.17 earned him the spot in the top 10 and an All-State honor.
Sheridan’s head coach expects Johnson to respond well to the respectable coaching staff and relatively young cross-country program with the runner’s now signature determination. Johnson echoed his coach’s thoughts, saying he’s ready to venture out on his own and fully commit to his collegiate cross-country career.
“It’s kind of like, I don’t want to say a dream come true,” Johnson said, “but it’s kind of like that.”
Larsen’s versatility immediate asset to Casper College
Off the court, Larsen’s friends and family know her as a fun-to-be-around, goofy Sheridan senior, though she’s more serious, competitive and driven on the volleyball court. The same dynamic displayed in her personality shows in Larsen’s ability to compete as a setter and hitter.
SHS head volleyball coach Lori Byrd said Larsen’s versatility on the court and willingness to be coached makes her a top recruit for the Casper College Thunderbirds, a National Junior College Athletic Association program.
Casper College’s volleyball coach came to watch a couple of the Lady Broncs’ games, paying attention to Larsen’s presence on the court, then emailed back and forth with the senior before inviting her to practice with the Thunderbirds last Monday.
Larsen’s mother Tracy Larsen went with the senior and both appreciated the warm welcome from the volleyball coaching staff and the campus atmosphere, where Larsen hopes to study occupational therapy or physical education. For Larsen, who’s called the volleyball court home since she was 9 years old, Casper evoked similar emotions.
“It just felt like home,” Larsen said. “The girls are super welcoming, and the town itself, I think it will be great.”
Larsen paced the Lady Broncs with 130 kills through 52 sets played and a 32.7 kill percentage, as well as finishing second on the team with 19 aces to earn an All-Conference award for her efforts.
Besides the season-end statistics, more importantly, Byrd points out Larsen grew from a team player to a leader on and off the court — Byrd saw positive development in Larsen’s play and in her attitude throughout the season.
“They’re getting a quality person,” Byrd said. “... They’re very lucky. She will be an asset to that team.”
Regardless of the various emotions the three Sheridan athletes, their coaches and family members experienced Wednesday, one overwhelming feeling prevailed.
“Oh, it feels good,” Standish said. “All the stress is gone.”
“It’s exciting knowing for the next four years, I’ll be going to a new level,” Johnson added.
And Larsen put it simply, “I’m super excited.”