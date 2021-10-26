09-09-21 SHS QBs 01.JPG
Sheridan's Rich Hall (No. 9) takes a snap against Cheyenne South Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Homer Scott Field.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The No. 1-seeded Sheridan Broncs will kick off their 4A state playoff slate with a first-round contest against Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday at Homer Scott Field.

Big Horn Rams travel to Lyman, with kickoff at 1 p.m.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association set ticket prices as $5 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Sheridan High School front office or at the gate Friday evening.

As the No. 1 seed, if the Broncs beat Cheyenne Central Friday, they also will host a home game next week.

