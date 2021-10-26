SHERIDAN — The No. 1-seeded Sheridan Broncs will kick off their 4A state playoff slate with a first-round contest against Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday at Homer Scott Field.
Big Horn Rams travel to Lyman, with kickoff at 1 p.m.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association set ticket prices as $5 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Sheridan High School front office or at the gate Friday evening.
As the No. 1 seed, if the Broncs beat Cheyenne Central Friday, they also will host a home game next week.