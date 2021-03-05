SHERIDAN — Nearly a full calendar year after the coronavirus pandemic cancellations robbed the Sheridan High School boys basketball team from competing at the 4A State Championship tournament, the Broncs secured a spot to return to Casper and compete for a championship Thursday afternoon.
As a testament to the intensity of postseason play and the weight of Sheridan’s game against Kelly Walsh — the loser of the quadrant semifinal game played their final game of the 2020-21 season — the Trojans made six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 31 points in a desperate attempt to earn the coveted spot in the state tournament.
Led by senior Sam Lecholat’s six points in the final eight minutes of play and junior Sean Sanders shooting 4-for-4 from the line in the final minute, the 4A Northeast’s No. 1-seeded Broncs held on to beat the No. 4 Trojans 67-61.
“They were playing for their lives just as much as we were,” Martini said. “... Our kids were disappointed with how the game ended, but I had to remind them once again what was at stake in that game.
“I had to say, ‘You have to be happy for what we’ve got going,’” Martini continued. “‘That we have the ability to go to state, and that’s a big deal and you look forward to it.’”
Sheridan’s day began with visits to Sagebush Elementary School and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School as the students sent the high school Broncs off by lining the hallways with handmade signs wishing the Sheridan players good luck.
Just as the game day began unconventionally, the Broncs’ game against Kelly Walsh ended as statistically unconventional. The previous two times the teams met during the regular season, Sheridan won 80-58 Jan. 30 and just last Friday the Broncs defeated the Trojans 66-39. Additionally, Kelly Walsh’s 61 points finished as 14 points above Sheridan’s 4A No. 1 defense that typically held teams to 47.1 points during the regular season.
However, Martini credited his team’s characteristic composure down the stretch for containing the Trojans’ momentum and earning the victory and the spot at the state tournament.
The Broncs outscored the Trojans 21-8 in the first quarter, as Lecholat pulled down offensive rebounds and dished assists to start Sheridan’s scoring, then the Broncs held Kelly Walsh scoreless for a nearly four-minute stretch.
In the second quarter, the Trojans cut Sheridan’s lead to as few as six points with just less than 4:30 left to play in the half. Both teams struggled from the field and behind the arc before the halftime horn sounded a 31-23 Broncs lead.
Sheridan’s third quarter mimicked its first, as the Broncs outscored Kelly Walsh 17-7 to take a 48-30 lead into the final frame. The Trojans’ nailed four 3-pointers to go on a 21-9 run and force Martini to call a timeout with 2:25 left to play and Sheridan holding on to a 57-51 lead.
“‘Stop giving wide-open 3s,’ that’s what I was telling them,” Martini said. “We had composure with what we were trying to do offensively, but defensively, we weren’t great.”
As Kelly Walsh sent the Broncs to the free-throw line, senior Gunnar Browning and junior Caden Allaire, who both shoot 37% from behind the arc, made it a three-point game with just more than 30 seconds left to play.
Sanders stepped up and sank two free throws with 23.5 seconds left, and the Trojans missed the following shot during their ensuing possession and were forced to foul Lecholat with 10.4 seconds left to play. Lecholat made the first of his two free throws to ice the game at 67-61.
Lecholat led the Broncs with 19 points, while junior Frank Sinclair scored 11 points and Sanders put up 10.
“Nonetheless, we’re going to state,” Martini said. “I told our kids, ‘We’ve got to feel good about that, and we’ve got to look forward to the future.’”
In the quadrant championship game, Sheridan took the Thunder Basin Bolts to overtime, but lost 72-65. The Broncs will now play Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South at 1 p.m. Saturday for the No. 3 seed in the state tournament next weekend.