SHERIDAN — Freshman Dane Steel played hero for the Sheridan High School boys soccer team against Cheyenne East in the 4A East Regional tournament semifinals Friday, scoring two second-half goals while his teammates played a complete game to ensure the Broncs’ 4-0 victory. With the win, the No. 2-ranked Sheridan advances to the tournament finals Saturday.
The Broncs took the field slightly after the scheduled 4 p.m. kickoff time due to a weather delay that impacted the previous game at Campbell County High School’s soccer field. Sheridan kicked off against East in the rain at 4:07 p.m. then trusted the process and focused on having fun en route to the team’s win.
“Whatever these guys ate last night before they went to bed or dreamt about, whatever they did worked pretty well,” head coach Scott Soderstrom said, “Because that was the most complete 80 minutes we’ve put together all year.”
As the No. 6 seed in the regional tournament, the Thunderbirds played spoiler and knocked the region’s No. 3-seeded Central from the tournament with a 2-1 win Thursday evening. East finished the regular season with a 4-10 (3-9 conference) record and looked to avenge their two regular season losses to the Broncs.
When Sheridan hosted East April 10, the Broncs beat the Thunderbirds 2-0 then traveled to Cheyenne and beat East 3-0 on the road May 1.
Similar dominance showed when not even five minutes had passed in the first half and Steel set up junior Reed Rabon for a header into the top right corner of the net to give Sheridan an early 1-0 lead. The Broncs never looked back, controlling play for the remainder of the first half and the game.
Junior Frank Sinclair, who scored in Thursday’s game, deftly created enough space between East’s defenders to fire a shot past the Thunderbirds’ goalkeeper. The shot from the left corner of the goal box gave the Broncs a 2-0 lead that they took into the halftime break.
“When we trust the process and do what’s made us successful, we’re pretty dangerous,” Soderstrom said. “When we try to do too much or be too direct, it doesn’t work. They did a great job today. I’m pretty d--- proud of them.”
Sheridan took 49 seconds to extend their lead in the second half, as Steel scored with ease through traffic in front of the goal box to make it a 3-0 game. Steel scored again just more than 15 minutes later from nearly the same place, and the Broncs lead became 4-0.
For the remainder of the game, Sheridan answered every East offensive push with proper positioning to halt any building momentum, and the Broncs skillfully passed to each other to generate even more scoring opportunities.
The final horn sounded the 4-0 win and the end to a fun game for both Sheridan’s players and coaches.
“I told them to have fun,” Soderstrom said. “We put a pretty big emphasis on having fun today. A lot of times, we’re so worried about getting better all the time — I probably take a little bit of the fun out of it for them — so, our big thing was making sure we had fun today.”
The Broncs will play in the 4A East Regional tournament championship game at Campbell County High School’s soccer field against the No. 1-seeded Thunder Basin 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first time Sheridan has played in the regional championship game since 2016, when it won the tournament.