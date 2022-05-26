SHERIDAN — Brock Steel is a senior at Sheridan High School and three-sport athlete participating in football, wrestling and Troopers baseball. He currently carries a 3.7 GPA, scored a 24 on his ACT and is ranked No. 48 out of 233 in his class.
As a sophomore, Brock Steel was a starting wide receiver for the 4A State Champion Sheridan Broncs. He finished the year with 17 receptions, two touchdowns, and a lot of varsity level experience for a young player. During his junior year, Brock continued to excel as a football player. He became a two-way starter for the Broncs and was a contributor in all facets of the game.
“He worked incredibly hard on the field, understood our offensive and defensive playbooks, and was becoming a very good leader for our team,” Broncs head coach Jeff Mowry said in his nominating letter for Steel.
Ahead of his senior football season, Steel suffered a serious knee injury while playing linebacker in a one-on-one coverage drill at a recruiting camp at Montana State University June 26, 2021.
An MRI and test results confirmed he had torn his meniscus and his ACL. In between two surgeries in Denver and following a bout with COVID-19, Steel was able to help coach his football team to a state championship win.
“Brock Steel is a resilient young man who has dealt with his unfortunate circumstances very well,” Mowry said. “Throughout the entire process, Brock has remained strong, has kept a positive mindset and has been an incredible leader for our team. Although not able to lead like we had thought, Brock found other ways to lead while being injured.”
Steel will attend Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, and intends to walk on the football team.
He received a small scholarship for the Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance.