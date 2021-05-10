SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers split their Saturday series with Casper then swept the Billings 406 Flyers to establish a three-game winning streak, finish the weekend 3-1 and improve to 5-5 on the season.
In Casper, the Troopers dropped game one Saturday afternoon by allowing a five-run sixth inning. Casper led 6-3 after the second inning, and Sheridan added two runs in the third to make it a one-run game but Casper tacked on another run in the fourth to make it 7-5.
The fifth inning passed scoreless, and the Troopers didn’t score in the sixth before Casper plated five runs in the sixth to secure the 12-5 victory.
Sheridan pitcher Dylan Greenough Groom avenged the Troopers’ game one loss by pitching a no-hitter in game two against Casper. Sheridan scored three runs in the first, five runs in the second, six in the third and added one in the fifth before the mercy rule was invoked and ended the 15-0 onslaught.
The Troopers returned to Ernie Rotellini Field Sunday for a Mother’s Day series against the 406 Flyers, and Caden Steel played hero in the seventh inning of the afternoon’s first game.
Billings maintained a 3-1 lead through the top of the sixth before Sheridan pulled within one. The Troopers shut out the Flyers in the seventh, and Steel’s walk-off single gave his team the 4-3 victory.
In game two against the 406 Flyers, Sheridan took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning then answered the Flyers’ third-inning score with one of its own to make it 2-1. Carter Dubberley scored two with a single in the fourth inning, and the Troopers added another run in the sixth to take the 5-1 victory.
Sheridan next hosts the Billings Royals at Ernie Rotellini Field at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday.