SHERIDAN — Two locals earned awards and scholarships from the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Brock Steel of Sheridan High School earned the 2022 Courage and Perseverance Award, and Josh Thompson of Big Horn High School is a finalist for the 2A Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Each will receive a $1,200 scholarship.
According to a press release from the foundation, players are selected from each football classification with a criteria of 40% football ability, 40% academics and 20% school/community involvement.
Steel was a key contributor to the Broncs as a sophomore and junior before suffering a torn ACL and a torn meniscus in his knee causing him to miss his senior year on the field.
“Brock Steel is a resilient young man who has dealt with his unfortunate circumstances very well,” the press release stated. “Throughout the entire process, Brock has remained strong, has kept a positive mindset, and has been an incredible leader for our team. Although not able to lead like we had thought, Brock found other ways to lead while being injured.”
Thompson started on the offensive and defensive lines for the Rams last year, also serving as team captain. He was a four-year letter winner, who grabbed the 2A East Lineman of the Year award in 2021. He maintains a 3.9 GPA and will head to Rocky Mountain College to study and play football this fall.