CASPER — Three weeks ago, Dane Steel hurt his right hand in practice.
The injury wasn’t serious and didn’t prevent him from competing, but he made sure to tape up his hand whenever he wrestled.
By Saturday, the final day of the 4A State Wrestling Championships in Casper, his hand had healed, but taking all precautions to continue his streak of success, he wrapped it in tape once again.
“It’s fine by now,” Steel said. “But I figured I better keep doing it.”
It feels even better now.
Steel, a sophomore, won the 152-pound state title with 5-0 win by decision over Cheyenne East’s Cade Pugh. He also helped his Sheridan Broncs place third as a team.
“It’s pretty sweet. I don’t know if there’s any better feeling,” Steel said before pausing for two seconds. “I think the only better feeling would be winning it as a team, and that’s something that we’ll be going for next year.”
Last season, as a freshman, Steel introduced himself on Wyoming’s biggest high school wrestling stage with a fourth-place state finish. He remembers exactly which mat he lost his final match on and thought about that Saturday.
He entered this year with the goal of winning a state championship.
Steel claimed the 152-pound 4A East Regional Championship two weekends ago to give himself good seeding for the state meet. He won his first two state matches by fall, then the third by technical fall to arrange the battle with Pugh. Steel had already beaten the Cheyenne East grappler earlier this season.
Before the match, he hung out with Kolten Powers and Colson Coon, two teammates who were also championship finalists. He talked with them a little bit, trying to keep his head off wrestling. After Powers lost the 120-pound championship match, Steel stayed quiet.
“Tried to not freak out,” he said.
He paced, headphones on for a while.
The action started slow once Steel got on the mat. He was locked in a 0-0 tie after the first period. He picked it up in the second, scoring three points before clinching the victory with two more in the third.
He ended it by picking Pugh up and holding him in the air for the last seconds.
After the customary handshakes with his opponent and the Cheyenne East coaches, Steel walked over to his side and surrounded head coach Tyson Shatto in a hug. Shatto picked him up and said he was proud as both smiled.
He low-fived Coon, who still had his own championship match left, and then found senior Rudy Osborne.
“He told me I just won something that no one can ever take away from me,” Steel said. “I think that’s going to stick with me for a long time.”
Broncs place third as team
Sheridan finished as the third-place team Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. It scored 209.5 points, trailing only Thunder Basin (210.5) and winner Natrona County (271.5).
The Broncs started Saturday morning in third place before moving into second by the afternoon. They remained there until the day’s final match, when they were surpassed by Thunder Basin. It mirrored regionals when Sheridan held the top spot for much of the meet’s final day, only to be jumped by the Bolts in the final minutes.
While Steel was the team’s only individual state champion, Powers (120 pounds) and Coon (170 pounds) both competed in title matches and finished as runners-up. All three earned Wyoming Coaches’ Association All-State nods.
Nine other Broncs placed, bringing the team’s total to 12.
126 pounds — Cody Dunham placed fifth.
132 — Rudy Osborne placed third.
138 — Kelten Crow placed sixth.
145 — Dawson Goss placed fifth.
160 — Terran Grooms placed third.
160 — Nahir Aguirre placed fifth.
195 — Aiden Selcher placed third.
220 — Jim Strobbe placed sixth.
285 — Chris Larson placed fourth.