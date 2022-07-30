Sheridan Storm
SHERIDAN — It’s memories like these that last a lifetime. The Sheridan Storm, a U16 soccer team, has left the Cowboy State to compete in a worldwide competition in Oslo, Norway.  

The Storm is sending 15 boys — who are incoming freshmen, sophomores and juniors — to the Norway Cup. The team left from Denver International Airport Thursday, July 28, and will return Aug. 7. They are bringing 54 people, including family, and they all hope to win a lot of games while away. The Storm has gelled well on and off the field, since many have played together since they were 10 years old.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

