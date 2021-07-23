SHERIDAN — Some of the Sheridan Storm soccer's Target USA Cup opponents thought the club was from 20 miles up the road.
The tournament is held in Blaine, Minnesota — a short drive from Wyoming, Minnesota. But it’s a 12-hour car ride from Storm’s real home in Sheridan, Wyoming.
“They all thought we were from that town,” Storm player Drew Heermann said. “I think they were really underestimating us, because (Wyoming) is a smaller town in Minnesota, apparently.”
Storm’s Under-15 boys team put itself on the map by earning a 6-0 record and winning the USA Cup’s silver division title last weekend. The cup is the largest youth soccer tournament in the Western Hemisphere.
“The boys have put in a lot of work for a long period of time,” head coach Scott Cleland said. “To see it pay off was great.”
The cup takes applications from all over the country. This was the second time Sheridan competed in the annual tournament. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“It was disappointing (to not have 2020’s event),” Zander Cleland, Scott’s son and a member of Storm, said. “But this year, we showed them what we missed.”
Sheridan played Tuesday through Saturday and claimed its first four games by multiple goals. It won the semifinals and the finals 1-0. And those last two were important.
In 2019, the first and only other time Storm went to the USA Cup, the team was eliminated in a semifinals heartbreaker lost in a penalty-kick shootout.
“I think that’s been on the kids’ minds for two years now,” Scott Cleland said. “They’ve been trying to get past losing that shootout.”
Two weeks ago, before leaving for Blaine, the team spent extra time practicing penalty kicks just in case it found itself in a position like two years ago. Storm didn’t end up needing to go to overtime in any of its wins, but the team did play with a chip-on-its-shoulder mentality.
“Our energy was a lot different than other teams,” Storm player Kelton Crow said. “We came out excited to play. There were other teams that were, like, exhausted or tired, sore. We were, too. But we just knew we had to play different(ly), and we came out stronger than they did.”
For Storm, the USA Cup is the highlight of their season. It closes the team’s summer, and players won’t resume activities until the end of the high school soccer schedule next spring.
But next summer, Sheridan may skip the USA Cup for an even bigger meet. Storm wants to attend the Norway Cup, the world’s largest youth soccer tourney. It proved itself against the best in the United States, so the rest of the world is the next challenge.
“The goal is always to come out on top and win,” Scott Cleland said. “But also, we don’t have a lot of opportunities in Sheridan to introduce our kids to those different cultures.
“Getting to immerse ourselves in that (in Norway) would be great, as well,” he said.
There, Storm could teach even more people about the Wyoming they’re truly from.