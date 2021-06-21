SHERIDAN — When Trevor Stowe stepped to the plate for the final time Saturday, Ben Phillips noticed something interesting.
The Sheridan Troopers’ coach was standing down the third-base line when a group of about 15 kids ran up to the fencing along that side of the field. The children had stopped playing to watch Stowe hit.
During that at-bat, with the Cody Cubs ahead 9-8 in the second game of a doubleheader, Stowe continued doing what he had done all day, lining an RBI, game-tying single into right field.
He finished Saturday seven-for-eight with three homers and 11 runs batted in, powering the Troopers past Cody 10-5 in the first game and 11-9 in game two at Ernie Rotellini Field.
“It’s one of the greatest individual performances I’ve seen in a doubleheader in my 13 years as coach,” Phillips said. “I’ve never seen anything like that. I told Trevor after the game, ‘Enjoy it. It doesn’t happen very often that you get a day like that.’”
Phillips was right. Stowe admitted he hadn’t had many days like that. Before Saturday, he was homer-less since last year’s state tournament, and he had never smashed three home runs in one day.
“One of them, definitely,” Stowe said when asked if it was his best baseball day ever.
Sheridan needed Stowe’s production, too. Coming into the weekend, it had dropped four games in a row for the second time this season, falling in doubleheaders to Cheyenne Wednesday and Laramie Thursday.
“We’ve been struggling the last week having runners in scoring position and getting hits,” Phillips said. “We left so many guys stranded in Cheyenne and Laramie. We had so many opportunities to score runs and just couldn’t get a hit.”
The Troopers broke that negative trend early in Saturday’s first game.
After the Cubs plated two in the top of the first inning, Stowe singled Rich Hall home from second base for the first Sheridan run.
Cody added a run in the top of the third, but the Troopers knotted it at three on back-to-back RBI singles by catcher Cody Kilpatrick and Stowe during the bottom of the frame.
The punch-counterpunching continued in the fifth. The Cubs’ Tristan Blatt launched a home run over the center field wall before Stowe got ahold of his first of the afternoon — a two-run shot that gave Sheridan its first lead — a half inning later.
Cody walked in another Troopers run, giving them a 6-4 lead they never surrendered. Stowe and company opened it up in the sixth, scoring four more to win 10-5.
Hunter Stone (W, 3-0) got the win for Sheridan. He pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowing five runs (three earned), striking out eight batters and walking five.
Stowe opened the scoring in the second game with a two-run blast over the center field wall in the bottom of the first inning.
Both teams tacked on five runs apiece in the second, which included Stowe cranking his third two-run home run of the afternoon. The Troopers led 7-5 through two.
Then, things quieted down.
After a scoreless third, Jack Schroeder grounded an RBI single into left field, slicing the Cubs’ deficit to 7-6 in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Carter Dubberley poked a leadoff single. He stole second and advanced to third on an error before Stowe drove him in with a double.
Cody took a 9-8 lead in its half of the fifth with a fielder’s choice, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly each scoring a run.
The Cubs’ advantage held until the bottom of the sixth. After back-to-back one-out singles, Stowe came to the plate with his little fan club watching along the fence.
“I wasn’t thinking home run,” Stowe said. “I just wanted to hit it hard somewhere because I know there are a lot of gaps in the field, and I was on a roll.”
He did hit it hard, lacing a single into right field to bring in a run and knot the game at 9.
Two batters later, Stone put Sheridan ahead 11-9 with a two-run double.
Hall entered as the Troopers’ new pitcher for the top of the seventh. He loaded the bases but worked out of the jam without surrendering a run to close out an 11-9 victory.
Dubberley (W, 3-1) was awarded the win after hurling three innings in relief. He gave up four runs (two earned) while striking out one and walking one.
The Troopers don’t have much downtime, as they’re back in action with a doubleheader against Casper Monday at Ernie Rotellini Field. The first game starts at 5 p.m., and the second is scheduled for 7 p.m.