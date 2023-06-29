SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team swept the Jackson Giants in a doubleheader Wednesday night at Thorne-Rider Stadium. Sheridan won 9-2 in game one, and 9-1 in game two. 

Stowe hit two home runs and an RBI double in game one and was dominant on the mound in game two. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

