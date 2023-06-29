SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team swept the Jackson Giants in a doubleheader Wednesday night at Thorne-Rider Stadium. Sheridan won 9-2 in game one, and 9-1 in game two.
Stowe hit two home runs and an RBI double in game one and was dominant on the mound in game two.
Stowe hit his first of two home runs of the night in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Tyler Ormseth hit an RBI single to let Dylan Greenough-Groom score, who hit a double.
Michael Greer hit an RBI double in the second inning with the bases loaded. The Troopers led 5-0 after the hit.
Stowe hit his second home run of the game over the center field wall to lead off in the bottom of the fifth. The Troopers led 6-1.
“I didn’t think either one was going over the fence. I think the wind helped a little bit,” Stowe said.
Stowe also said he hadn’t hit two home runs in a game since his sophomore season in high school. He’s now an upcoming sophomore at College of the Desert in Palm Springs, California.
He wasn’t done at the plate. Stowe hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to score another.
Greer followed with a double of his own, which scored a pair of runs.
Avon Barney received the win on the mound as he threw seven strikeouts.
In game two, the Troopers scored first after a base hit from Stowe in the first inning. Greenough-Groom hit a standup double to score another pair.
Sheridan had a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning with another RBI double from Stowe. He also was working the mound. Stowe and the defense behind him only faced nine batters in the first three innings. The ace who was The Sheridan Press’ Boys Club Sports Player of the Year recorded five strikeouts in the process.
Greer hit another run off a base hit in the bottom of the third.
Greenough-Groom’s single in the bottom of the fourth let Stowe in for a run. Anthony Carlson hit in the seventh run for the Troopers.
Stowe struck out three batters in the top of the fifth inning to call it a night. He didn’t allow a run.
“(Stowe) came up big in several spots today,” head coach Austin Cowen said. “He dominated their lineup on the mound. He was huge for us today.”
Stowe partially gave credit to the pearl necklace he was wearing for his performance.
“Ever since I started wearing the necklace it’s been a little confidence booster, Stowe said. “It’s been two weeks and I’ve been playing pretty well.”
The Troopers had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and a pair of walks scored a pair of runs.
Sheridan moves to 26-17 overall and 4-0 in conference this season. The Troopers bounced back from a string of losses in a tournament in Omaha.
“I had a sense of calm after Omaha,” Cowen said. “I told them if we play our best baseball then nobody will beat us. We were close to playing our best ball tonight. We had opportunities to score more runs but we were close.”
Sheridan heads to Billings for another out-of-conference tournament. The Troopers face Billings Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.