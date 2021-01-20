SHERIDAN — Right-winger Derek Humphreys seamlessly fit into the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks lineup during their weekend series against the Great Falls Americans when they won 9-2 both Friday and Saturday. Humphreys played alongside Hawks veterans Jacob Cummings and Blake Billings and scored three goals while recording five assists over the course of two days with his new team.
Three days later at practice at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center, Humphreys again skated with Cummings, the North American 3 Hockey League’s leading point-getter, and Billings, the forward with the fourth-most points in the league, during an odd-man-rush drill. With the help of Humphreys and Billings, Cummings found the back of the net several times and cheered with excitement.
Forward Teejay Torgrimson jumped onto a line with Justin Schwartzmiller and Stepan Ruta, while defenseman Wyatt Allan backskated with fellow defenseman Simon Herz for the latter half of practice. Cummings’ energy continued, and Herz and Allan laughed when talking in between drills — the Hawks’ veteran leadership and character gave head coach Andy Scheib confidence when adding three new players to Sheridan’s roster in the past week.
Though Scheib said several weeks ago he wasn’t looking to change the Hawks’ roster, Torgrimson adds a “gritty” presence to the Hawks’ forward group, while Humphreys and Allan add depth at their respective positions. All three, along with defenseman Harrison Albrecht scheduled to arrive in Sheridan Wednesday, will add competitiveness to the Frontier Division and NA3HL’s No. 1 team.
“We’re getting every team’s best game,” Scheib said. “Every team wants to beat us. Every team wants to knock the division leader off — you’re going to get their best effort. We need to forget that we’re in first place, and we need to compete like we’re in last place.”
The acquisition of Humphreys and Torgrimson were products of circumstance, as Humphreys previously played for the Spokane Braves as part of the the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, a Junior "B" league in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington sanctioned by Hockey Canada. For months, Humphreys tried to gain entry into Canada to play in the league but couldn’t because of the border closure due to COVID-19.
While Humphreys traveled 30 minutes daily to Idaho to practice where rinks remained open, one of Humphreys’ coaches connected with Scheib and reached out to the Hawks head coach to gauge Scheib’s interest in adding Humphreys. The forward’s 60 points in 98 games played spoke for itself and, after a quick phone call, Humphreys journeyed to Sheridan last Wednesday.
“The team’s awesome,” Humphreys said. “It’s a great group of guys. I love playing with them, and I look forward to taking this team to the next level.”
Torgrimson joined the Hawks Tuesday from the NA3HL’s Rochester Grizzlies after Scheib expressed interest in the forward when the Grizzlies put him on the trade wire. Torgrimson describes himself as a “gritty” forward, and Scheib expects him to play an important role in limiting other teams’ offensive opportunities.
“He’s not going to do anything flashy,” Scheib said. “But he’s going to work his a-- off and not get scored on. … We’re scoring goals, but we’re still getting scored on. So we’re trying to limit other team’s chances.”
Allan’s arrival came from a player-to-player trade involving former Sheridan defenseman Zach Carson, and both players thought it was time for a change as Carson moved on to the El Paso Rhinos. Allan took note of Sheridan’s 21-1 record and saw photos of the Whitney Rink, while Scheib thought Allan’s offensive-defenseman style of play would fit with the Hawks.
With the NA3HL’s Feb. 10 trade deadline less than a month away, Sheridan may make more changes to its roster if there’s a possibility of improvement. But with playoffs starting a couple months after, Scheib commits himself to only adding “character” players who fit into the Hawks’ culture.
On paper, the four recent newcomers add depth Scheib often seeks. On the ice, however, Sheridan’s head coach will look to this weekend’s road trip to Cody when it plays the Yellowstone Quake Saturday and Sunday as a test of the team’s chemistry.
“Every time you get a new guy you have to make sure they feel comfortable,” Scheib said. “... And the guys have to accept them and bring them in, and it’s just part of the process.”
With four new players comes the scrambling of line combinations and defensive pairings and an adjustment to the Hawks’ locker room atmosphere, though the hard-working, winning culture established by veterans like Cummings and Billings has proven to be an easy adjustment for Humphreys.
“The guys welcomed me with open arms,” Humphreys said. “And everyone loves each other. We’re a big family. We go to war, and we’re brothers.”