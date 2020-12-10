SHERIDAN — Coty Nikont serves as Sheridan High School’s counselor. Christy Spielman works as Meadowlark Elementary School’s principal. Kyle Warnke instructs fifth-graders at Highland Park Elementary School, and Ryan Sullivan teaches eighth-grade United States history at Sheridan Junior High School.
In the evening, the group spends two hours with Sheridan High School’s girls basketball program, bringing their myriad experiences and variety of coaching styles to the gym but approaching each day with similar enthusiasm and energy.
First-year head coach Sullivan will lead the varsity girls team as they take the court Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Evanston to open the girls basketball season, though the efforts of Sullivan and the Lady Broncs will be products of the cohesiveness and trust between the four-person coaching staff.
“I love our staff,” Sullivan said. “... They have a great understanding of basketball, and they’re great people.”
Nikont and Spielman run SHS’ auxiliary gym during the Lady Broncs’ practice slot, and they coach the freshmen and sophomore teams, respectively. Whenever Sullivan can’t pop over from the main gym to watch the younger players, he completely trusts the pair to install his systems and begin the development process.
A Buffalo native, Nikont started at the high school two years ago and brings 10 years of basketball coaching experience to the freshmen girls’ program and, recently, the seventh grade girls team. The rapport Nikont has with high school students and his presence in the school building only benefits the Lady Broncs program.
Though Spielman spends her days with younger students, she and Nikont appreciate basketball fundamentals and helping the high school student-athletes “set the stage” to be successful. A former high school basketball player and collegiate volleyball player, Spielman loves the game and making a difference with her players.
Warnke played basketball growing up but finds himself most familiar with coaching, and the Sheridan native coaches the junior varsity team. The lone member of the previous coaching staff, the 1999 SHS graduate derives the most joy from film study, preparing practice plans and helping Sullivan run practice most nights.
For their slightly different reasons, the coaches look forward to evening practice. Once they take the court, their overwhelmingly similar coaching philosophies show.
“We learn something new about each other every single day, we do,” Sullivan said, “but I’m not surprised when I find something out that’s positive about them. It’s been fun so far.”
While interviewing for the head coaching job at Sheridan, Sullivan asked SHS Activities Director Don Julian if he would have some semblance of autonomy when selecting his coaching staff. Sullivan remembers a former school district’s superintendent hiring him as a teacher then dictating Sullivan be part of the school’s basketball program, and Sullivan thought it important to choose his staff so they all fit together.
“I can speak freely around them,” Sullivan said. “I can coach the way I want to coach around them. I know we’re all on the same side, knowing it’s all in the best interest of our student athletes. … Because of that, no matter what we do — wins, losses, whatever — I know we’re moving in the right direction.”
Previously an assistant coach, Sullivan knows how hard it can be to set aside personal preferences and relinquish a degree of control. He admires his current staff for being able to do such a thing while also feeling comfortable to provide substantive feedback if they ever feel the need.
Admittedly a “loud communicator,” Sullivan said he sought out coaches who balanced his often intense coaching style.
Warnke offers regular positive reinforcement — Sullivan jokes he has to cajole Warnke into admitting “there has to be something terrible we did today” — while Spielman always seeks to teach the “why” when running drills. As an administrator, Spielman wears a “liability hat” and keeps things in perspective for Sullivan.
Currently working with both junior high-schoolers and high-schoolers, Nikont’s work proves invaluable when introducing Sullivan’s game plans with the younger athletes.
As basketball seasons begin across the county, hundreds of athletes will compete for middle school, freshmen, sophomore and junior varsity teams coached by the high school’s assistant varsity coaches. Competing means no less to a player donning a junior varsity jersey compared to their varsity counterparts, and Sullivan understands the success of the varsity program roots itself in development.
“We have some vertical alignment with things that we’re doing at the varsity level all the way to the junior high,” Sullivan said.
Just as the Lady Broncs basketball staff focuses on the process and shares the goal of winning a 4A state championship, they share a degree of nervousness amid excitement ahead of the season-opening tipoffs Thursday.
“However many years I’ve coached, you’ve still got those butterflies,” Warnke said.
“It’s like the first day of school,” Spielman added.
“You hope you put your kids in a position to compete and be successful,” Warnke continued. “I think we have, and we’ll see. So I would say, extremely excited and extremely nervous.”
“Definitely excited,” Spielman said, and the other coaches nodded in agreement.