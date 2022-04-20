SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Hanah Sullivan committed — like several of her teammates and fellow SHS classmates — to Black Hills State University, joining the track and field team. While she plans to room with previous commit and close friend Katie Turpin, she's most excited for a new adventure and making new friends along with treasuring the old.
"I'm moving away from home for the first time so I'll have people that I know, but I'll also have the opportunity to make new friends and new experiences with people that I know from home, some of my best friends,” Sullivan said.
As a thrower, Sullivan said she will compete in her normal shot put and discus but try college throwing events of javelin, hammer and weight throw.
"We are excited to have Hanah join BHSU," said BHSU head throws coach Sandy Moran. "We think she will develop into a contributing member of the BHSU track and field team. She just came off a great indoor season, where she got fourth at the state meet in the shot put and is already making her mark in this outdoor season in discus and shot put."
As a freshman Sullivan earned a season best indoor shot put throw of 30' 1" and a season best outdoor mark of 30 feet, 5 inches in shot put. Sullivan also competed in discus earning a season best throw of 92 feet, 7 inches.
Hanah's sophomore season was cut short due to COVID, but she was able to earn a season best shot put of 33 feet, 5 inches during indoor season before outdoor was canceled.
As a junior Sullivan picked right back up where she left off recording a season best mark of 34 feet, 8 inches in indoor shot put before besting that in outdoor with a mark of 35 feet, 8 inches. As a junior Hanah recorded a season best throw of 118 feet, 4 inches in discus.
Sullivan increased her personal bests in her senior year with a 38-foot, 2-inch mark in the indoor shot put before earning her career best mark, so far, in the shot put of 40 feet, 1 inch. So far this season Hanah has also earned a career best in discus with a mark of 122 feet, 2 inches.
Sullivan recently decided on an environmental science major but isn't sure how she wants to use it when she graduates. She's most nervous for South Dakota winters and will miss her dogs Hank and Bella — and her parents — the most.