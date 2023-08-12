SHERIDAN — Hiking to the Cloud Peak summit is a bucket list item for many in Sheridan County and beyond.
Cloud Peak serves as the highpoint of the Bighorn Range towering at 13,167 feet.
Experienced hikers and rescuers encourage proper safety and preparation before the ascension. Many hikers have needed the assistance of rescuers according to Sheridan Area Search and Rescue President Bob Aksamit.
An 18-year-old male hiker was airlifted by the Wyoming Army National Guard and the Big Horn County search and rescue team with a Black Hawk helicopter July 26. The hiker was stranded at 12,200 feet on Cloud Peak and used an Inreach SOS activation from a group of seven.
Aksamit expressed it is important to bring a satellite communicator to a hike such as Cloud Peak for potential emergency purposes.
“It is also imperative to let people know the route you are taking, especially if you don’t have a secondary communication device,” Aksamit said.
Aksamit also warns of thunderstorms that often roll through in the afternoon.
“In the event of a storm, don’t make yourself a target,” Aksamit said.
Julie Greer, a local avid hiker most recently made the hike with three of her peers August 2021. Greer said she knows of people who have completed the more than 23-mile hike in just a day but recommends taking two to three days.
“I would not dream of attempting that because that’s not how I like to recreate,” Greer said. “But if you if you are in prime physical condition, and you are well adjusted to the altitude, and you don’t run into altitude sickness, you can do it in a day. But I recommend taking three days to really enjoy the experience.”
Greer said the most common route is to start at Ten Sleep Trailhead and head north, passing Lake Helen and Misty Moon. She brought a filter to take from water streams. She then filled a water bladder in her backpack. Greer said water streams are present by the trail until about the summit section. From there it’s mostly boulders and no water sources from then on. There isn’t a marked trail in the boulders either.
Greer said backpackers follow kairns — a heap of stones left by hikers to the top.
“You would want to have plenty of water before heading to the top and back to the stream,” Greer said. “It took us five or six hours to head up from there and back. We were taking our time. Many people could do it in much less time if they desired.”
Greer said first-timers should expect strong winds when nearing the top.
“The wind was stronger than I expected. It was howling through 100% of the time,” Greer said.
Greer said the view from above is unlike anything the average backpacker would have seen.
She acknowledged the summits of Black Tooth and Woosley may be similar but are much more technical to climb.
“The view is super rewarding,” Greer said. “But if the vantage point from the top is your sole motivator, you’re probably not going to have a very good time. You want to make sure you’re in it for the adventure along the way.”