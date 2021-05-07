BIG HORN — Sheridan High School’s shot put and discus throwers wore T-shirts that read “Sheridan throwers 2021” across the back at Big Horn High School’s field-events only Little Goose jump and throw meet Thursday evening. Senior Gaige Vielhauer donned a gold shirt during his warmup throws at the shot put circle while fellow senior Quinton Mangus watched with a handful of other teammates. Before every throw, the Broncs called words of encouragement to each other.
Vielhauer points to the indoor track and field state championship meet earlier this year as the best example of how the team’s camaraderie has been crucial to his success. The senior traveled to Gillette as the lone qualified thrower, and his teammates and friends had to stay behind due to coronavirus protocols and limited attendance at the state meet.
“My biggest throw I’ve ever had was when I had people around me,” Vielhauer said. “This year, at indoor state … I scratched all my throws. It was the worst event I’ve ever had.”
The silence and scratches were in stark contrast to Big Horn’s track meet Thursday when teammates’ encouragement led Vielhauer to throw more than 50 feet each time at the circle. After a 57-foot, 1-inch throw, Vielhauer hugged shot put coach Marshall McEwen.
McEwen confirms Sheridan’s throwers’ team chemistry has led to individual success.
“It goes a long way when you don’t have to constantly coach attitudes,” McEwen said. “You don’t have to worry about people’s emotions. When kids show up with a good attitude, and we can just focus on getting better on technique, it really helps. Our kids get along really well.”
Though the intangible camaraderie fuels the Broncs and Lady Broncs season, so does conditioning and technique-focused practices.
McEwen begins every track and field season driven by his philosophy that better athletes make better throwers, focusing on creating athleticism with hill and stair workouts. Practices combine strength and conditioning because throwers tend to take weights classes during the school day, and McEwen doesn’t want to overwork the athletes.
Joking that throwers’ practices look easy because a throw takes mere seconds to practice, McEwen highlights the mental work that goes into a shot put or discus athlete’s performance. His understanding of both the physical and mental pressure track and field athletes endure prompts McEwen to integrate mental conditioning into Sheridan’s practices.
“There’s nothing like being put on a pedestal stage with everyone watching you,” McEwen said. “You might get knocked down and beat up on a football field, but 90% of the fans won’t see it because they’re looking somewhere else. … With anything in track, you’re the center of attention.”
Experience helps throwers too, as Vielhauer and Mangus started throwing in seventh grade. Vielhauer’s basketball coach told him he had to try another sport during the offseason, and Vielhauer laughed when he recounted his decision to throw because he didn’t want to run as much. Mangus started because his friends competed in track and field and he experienced early success throwing.
The seniors’ experience led to an understanding of how core and footwork drives throws and success. McEwen likens a thrower to a wound up towel, wanting to unravel quickly and create separation between the 12-pound shot put.
The coach conceded height and arm length affect a thrower’s success, though without proper physical training and conditioning those physical characteristics provide no advantage.
“You can be huge and strong, but that’s only going to get you so far,” Mangus said. “With the technique and being coachable … you can really improve how you throw.”
Vielhauer and Texas Tanner have prequalified for the state meet in discus with throws of 162 feet, 5 inches and 164 feet, 2.5 inches, respectively. At the Buffalo Twilight meet last week, Vielhauer threw 56 feet, 9.5 inches to prequalify for the state meet’s shot put competition.
Alex Cameron (122 feet), Hanah Sullivan (116 feet, 8 inches) and Gennah Deutcher (117 feet) have prequalified for the Lady Broncs in discus, and Cameron (41 feet, 1 inch) has also qualified in shot put.
Some 30 minutes before Vielhauer, Mangus and McEwen mingled before the throws officially began, and the Lady Bronc throwers interacted similarly with their peers.
During the week, the boys and girls teams practice together and endure the necessary conditioning and training exercises while building a bond equally as important to their success.
“Our whole group of throwers have been impressive this year,” McEwen said.
“They want to be coached. They want to be good. We have a group of kids who just do those things really well.”
Sheridan competes in its final regular season meet at Campbell County Friday before the regional meet at Kelly Walsh next Friday.