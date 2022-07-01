SHERIDAN — Texas Tanner of Sheridan High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. Tanner is the first Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Sheridan High School.
The award — which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field — distinguishes Tanner as Wyoming’s best high school boys track and field athlete. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Tanner joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, California), Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2014- 15 & 2013-14, Grand Blanc High School, Michegan) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Georgia).
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior won the discus event and took second in the shot put at the Class 4A state meet this past season, leading the Broncs to the team title. Tanner’s top discus mark of 199 feet, 9 inches at the Queen City Classic ranked No. 10 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection. His personal-best throw of the shot — 61 feet, 10 inches — ranked No. 46 in the country this spring.
An All-State defensive end and running back for the Sheridan High football team, he won a state title on the football field in the fall and with the Sheridan High indoor track team last winter.
Tanner has interned at a dentist’s office and wants to pursue orthopedic medicine as a career. He has volunteered locally as a camp counselor, and he has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group.
“The moment Texas stepped into our program, he has been a game-changer,” said SHS head track and field coach Taylor Kelting. “He loves the throwing events and does everything he can to help his teammates not only learn the events but excel [at them].”
Tanner has maintained a weighted 4.07 GPA in the classroom. He has made a verbal commitment to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he will compete in track and field beginning this fall.
Tanner joins recent Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Players of the Year Joseph Turner (2020-21, Lyman High School), Peter Visser (2019-20, Star Valley High School), Wyatt Moore (2018-19, Star Valley High School) and Brodie Roden (2017-18, Riverton High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
