SHERIDAN — Rio Tanner thought he had this diving thing mastered after two days.
Then, he began competing against other divers from around the state and saw their talent levels.
“It started getting way harder as I realized how good everyone else is,” Tanner said. “I had to get better.”
He has. After taking up the sport less than a year and a half ago, Tanner returned to the Sheridan Broncs this season as a sophomore and their only diver with previous high school experience. Now, he’s aiming to break the school record.
Before moving to Sheridan from Los Angeles in 2020, Tanner had never been on a swim or dive team. But he grew up participating in gymnastics and messing around on a home trampoline with his two older brothers. He liked it and could execute some cool flips and tricks. His dad suggested he give diving a try after they relocated.
“It just stuck,” Tanner said.
On his first day of practicing with the Broncs, Tanner shocked diving coach Wendy Vigil. Vigil asked Tanner what dives he thought he could do. He didn’t know. So she told him to attempt a double front flip, and he hit it. That remains one of his favorite dives to do.
Soon, he graduated to more advanced jumps. He battled nerves from the beginning and admitted it’s still scary when grasping new dives.
“You’re going to take some licks, and you’re going to have to get back up there and do it again,” Sheridan head coach Brent Moore said. “... I think you have to be just a little bit crazy.”
Mental toughness and confidence are requirements.
“He doesn’t lack confidence,” Moore said with a laugh.
He possesses mental toughness, too.
Between rounds, especially during meets, Tanner keeps his mind off his next dive. Sometimes, he wraps himself in his towel, sits on a cooler against the wall behind the board and closes his eyes. Sometimes, he chats with other competitors as they wait in line for their turn. At practice and meets, he always sips a Red Bull.
The divers are often separated from the rest of their team. While they stand on and jump off the board for the entirety of practice, the swimmers glide through the water in their own lanes or congregate with Moore at the other end of the pool. The whole team joins together when they travel for meets, though. Tanner said traveling is his favorite part of being on the team.
“If we get on the road, he jumps right in with those guys,” Moore said. “He has some really good friends on there. It doesn’t matter who I put him in a room with. He always just fits right in.”
But right now, Tanner is trying to stand out. He fell roughly 30 points short of the school’s single-meet diving record of 370 during his last event. He wants to surpass the mark by the end of the season in mid-February, if not sooner.
In the last week, Vigil upped Tanner’s diving difficulty. He has focused on learning a reverse double. It’s still a work in progress, but he loves it.
The Broncs next compete Tuesday afternoon against Campbell County and Thunder Basin.
“I’m going to get (the record) on Tuesday. I’m sure,” Tanner said before pausing and cracking a sly smile. “I’m not very sure. I’m going to be honest.”
Speed has been Tanner’s thing when picking up the sport. Maybe that will apply to the record, too. It won’t be easy this time, either.