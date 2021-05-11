SHERIDAN — Cowgirl Tavy Leno recalls competing in junior high school rodeos in Sheridan and missing national qualification when she was in sixth grade. She traveled to the National High School Finals Rodeo anyway because her older brother had qualified and, as she was watching, vowed to only ever return as a competitor.
“‘I don’t ever want to come and just watch,’” Leno said she remembers thinking. “Ever since then, I’ve just practiced a lot more than I used to and found what works best for me.”
Now a junior in high school, Leno boasts a resume that includes a 2019 Wyoming High School Rodeo Association state championship title in goat tying and 2019 and 2020 NHSFR qualification. Leno doesn’t feel pressure from her previous national championship qualifications, but uses the precedent she’s set for herself as motivation.
And, for the first time in her high school rodeo career, she’s poised to qualify for the NHSFR in multiple events.
Leno is currently tied in goat tying with her 117 first-place points. She ranks third in breakaway roping with 76 points, maintaining an 11-point lead over the fourth-place competitor and ranks fifth in team roping. Leno’s 54 points are 32 shy of tying the fourth-place competitor and potentially earning a third spot at the NHSFR.
The tighter race in team roping only motivates Leno to practice consistently and with an attention to detail. Since her freshman year state championship win, she’s seen herself grow mentally stronger, reminding herself of her capabilities even after tough rounds.
“It’s definitely a mental game, when it comes down to it,” Leno said. “And I’ve figured out how to keep going even when things go downhill.”
Leno’s week consists of attending home school through Western Christian Academy, as well as working Tuesday and Thursdays. She manages her busy schedule and dedication to improvement by working ahead on school work during the winter’s slower competition season.
Roping dummies, exercising her horses to keep them in shape and watching videos of herself to find areas she can improve serves as additional preparation to her daily practice at home, practice at home, weather permitting, or Sheridan College’s Agripark in the winter. Wednesday, Leno and her Sheridan rodeo peers practice at the Agripark together after school during the season, though Leno will practice team roping with younger brother Tate at home — a luxury of living with cowboys and cowgirls.
Mother Mika, a NHSFR champion in goat tying, coaches her children on specific techniques throughout the week, as does father and Wyoming High School Rodeo Association Vice President James.
Tavy and Tate also benefit from the Sheridan rodeo community that offers their advice whenever they come together at practices and competition. Older brother Teegan rodeos at Montana State University and checks in with his younger siblings often, encouraging them and sharing stories about his collegiate experience.
Tavy and Mika acknowledged competitiveness runs in the Leno family and, with only two more rodeos on the schedule before state finals, the Lenos focus on consistency. Tavy wants to make “smart runs” with her self-described “grumpy” horses T and Haida, who she praises for helping her to her accomplishments and past wins.
“I’ve had a good start to the season,” Tavy said. “But now it’s time to stay consistent.”
Wyoming High School’s state finals will take place in Douglas June 7-12, and the National High School Rodeo Association’s NHSFR will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 18-24.