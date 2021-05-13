Team-first Thomas Sorenson earns 2021 Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award

SHERIDAN — Throwing shot put. Wrestling pigs. Rodeoing and showing in 4H. Taking care of his siblings. Hunting. Fishing. Working on the family’s ranch. Suiting up in the Broncs blue and gold on a fall Friday night and lining up at Homer Scott Field against Sheridan High School’s opponent. Senior Thomas Sorenson has figured out how to do it all, and do it well.
Thomas’ habit to approach both work, play and sports with a smile on his face, give 110% on the football field and in the classroom and handle adversity with a nonchalant determination has endeared him to his family, peers and coaches.
“Thomas is just a great kid,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. “That’s all I think about when I hear his name. He’s always smiling. He’s always willing to help out. If you see him in the hallway when he walks in here, he gives you a fist bump and a smile and asks how you’re doing.”
To the naked eye, especially when Thomas wears jeans or long pants to school and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his fellow offensive and defensive lineman, teachers, coaches and friends don’t notice Sorenson’s prosthetic left leg below the knee. His positive attitude hides what some would consider a disability.
Thomas was born in Laramie then diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma when he was nine months old, and the cancer affected his left calf muscle. Thomas’ parents ultimately made the decision to amputate his leg below the knee when he was 13 months old because it gave him the best chance of survival.
Since Thomas’ mother and father Chris decided to amputate Thomas’ leg, Chris has watched Thomas try to keep up with his peers throughout his life, struggle then succeed. Chris faced criticism at times from parents and community members, and he recalls a moment when Thomas was trying to climb a rock wall when he was younger and Chris refused to “baby him.”
“In sports, I never wanted to be the cripple,” Thomas said. “I wanted to be the kid that was keeping up. I wanted to be up with everyone else.”
Chris acknowledges Thomas may look “goofy” participating in certain activities because of how he has to maneuver his leg, but Thomas doesn’t let aesthetics stop him. That parenting strategy paid off, as Thomas climbed that rock wall all those years ago and has not just survived but thrived as a football player, wrestler, track athlete, friend and brother for the past 17 years.
“It was a little different,” Thomas said. “I was different from the other kids, but I didn’t let this thing,” he continued and gestured to his left leg, “hold me back much. I said, ‘Alright, let’s go. I’ll figure out a way to do it.’”
Sheridan High School’s head football coach Jeff Mowry saw Thomas play his way through Sheridan Rec District’s Little Guy football and officially met the football player when he started playing for the Broncs.
An early show of Thomas’ can-do attitude came during his freshman year when Sheridan attended summer football camp at Chadron State College in Nebraska and Mowry wondered how Thomas would handle specific drills, though the head coach quickly learned the lineman could complete the drills while expecting the best of himself and from his teammates.
Thomas credits his dad and grandfather for inspiring him and raising him with a rancher’s team-first mentality, wanting to better himself as he grew up and better the people around him.
Good friend and Broncs teammate Caleb Bybee met Thomas when they played football together in fifth grade, and both grew closer this year through the football season and when they took the same classes at school. Bybee enjoys spending time with “care free” and “jolly” Thomas on and off the football field.
“It’s a blast,” Bybee said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but if something needs to get done, he’ll get it done and he’ll find the best way to get it done. It’s great to see.”
Sheridan track and field’s throwing coach and Broncs football defensive line coach Marshall McEwen watched Thomas handle track and field and football workouts on one leg while other athletes completed them on two. McEwen never heard Thomas ask to skip a workout or complain about an exercise, and Thomas impressed the coach with his positive energy in the weight room and on the field.
The Bronc took pride in his role as part of Sheridan’s teams.
“We’re all one unit,” Thomas said. “We’re not in it for ourselves. Winning individual events and stuff is cool, but when you win as a team, it means a whole lot more.”
Family circumstances pulled Thomas away from Sheridan, and he spent his sophomore year and part of junior year attending Cheyenne East High School. Undeterred by the change of venue, Thomas donned a Thunderbirds uniform for the fall football season, and Mowry remembers shaking the sophomore’s hand after Sheridan played at East.
“And he told me, ‘I can’t wait to get back to Sheridan,’” Mowry said. “I remember that more than anything because he wanted to come back, and this was home. When he finally moved back, we were excited to have him. … And he was excited to put back on the Bronc uniform.”
Football has long been Thomas’ favorite sport, as he cheers on the University of Wyoming Cowboys and recently the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen. Returning to Sheridan for his senior football season affirmed the Broncs program will forever be a part of Thomas.
Warmer weather always calls Thomas and his siblings outside to hunt and fish, and Thomas takes even more pride in his role as a brother and son than as a lineman on the football field.
Watching Thomas take the football field and pig wrestle his way to a championship on his family’s team at the Sheridan County fair has brought Chris and the Sorenson family joy, especially when they reflect on how Thomas fought cancer and attacked life.
Chris said doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, still talk about Thomas’ treatment, amputation and success, and Thomas will leave a part of his story at Homer Scott Field when he graduates from Sheridan at the end of May.
Thomas plans on attending trade school in Montana next year to become a mechanic, as he continues undeterred with his can-do attitude through life. Though Thomas speaks nonchalantly about his journey, his dad adequately summarizes Thomas’ remarkable story.
“I don’t think there’s one thing [that impresses me the most],” Chris said. “Because everything he does amazes me. You can sit back and watch and go, ‘How the hell is he going to do that?’ And the next thing you know, he’s doing it.”