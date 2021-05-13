Team-first Thomas Sorenson earns 2021 Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.