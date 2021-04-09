SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Izak Aksamit started running track in seventh grade because he wanted to become a faster football player. Running and jumping for the past six years, as well as playing football for just as long, led Aksamit to consider running track collegiately and ultimately decide to further his athletic and academic career at Black Hills State University.
Aksamit signed his national letter of intent last week, pledging his quiet leadership to the Yellow Jackets beginning in the fall.
“I just go out there and compete for my team,” Aksamit said.
The Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets are part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and compete at the NCAA Division II level.
"Izak comes from a very strong high school program," Black Hills State head track coach Seth Mischke said in a press release. "His competitiveness and passion for track and field are exciting to be around. He has nice range in his events and will be a welcomed addition to our program next year."
On and off the track, Aksamit leads with a sense of humor reserved for those who know him well and a team-first mentality. Both early success in middle school and the group of people he got to spend time with kept Aksamit sprinting and jumping into high school.
A multi-sport athlete, Aksamit was most recently a part of the Broncs indoor track and field state championship team, running as part of the third-place 4x200-meter relay and helping Sheridan to threepeat as state champions. In 2020, Aksamit ran on the first-place 4x400-meter relay and the second-place 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.
As a testament to how Sheridan head track and field coach Taylor Kelting described the now senior as a “team player,” and integral to the Broncs’ strong culture, Aksamit stepped up in 2019 as a sophomore to run in the 4x400-meter relay during the outdoor track and field season. That relay finished second, as well as the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay Aksamit competed with.
“Whatever you need him to do, he’ll go and do it for you and never complain,” Kelting said. “And that’s the type of athlete that really shows leadership without having to say a word.”
Longtime friend and teammate on the track and football field, Kyle Meinecke sees Aksamit looser on the track than the football field, which reflects Aksamit’s lighthearted yet determined approach to the sport.
As a running back, Aksamit finished the 2020 football season with 103.4 all purpose yards per game and 931 total yards after the regular season — the second-best marks on the Broncs’ team in both categories. The senior’s performance was good enough to earn a second-team All-State selection at running back, first-team all-conference offense nod and second-team all-conference defense honor.
Aksamit also earned a nomination from the Wyoming’s chapter of the National Football Foundation as one of its 96 nominees for this year’s scholar-athlete awards, which included 16 senior Sheridan High School football players.
Though the Broncs didn’t play in the title game this season, Aksamit was part of Sheridan’s 2019 state championship team as the integral second-string running back and second leading rusher. Aksamit’s career on the football field reflects his desire to use track to his advantage, and he plans on throwing the football around with college friends.
“[I’m excited for] new opportunities and to meet new friends,” Aksamit said. “And to see where my track career takes me.”