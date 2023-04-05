SHERIDAN — The USA Hockey National Championships did not finish as planned for eight Sheridan Under-14 girls hockey players and their teammates on Team Wyoming.
Despite a string of losses Thursday through Saturday in Irvine, California, the Team Wyoming’s girls U14 team look back on the season fondly, appreciating connections made with other players passionate about the sport of hockey.
“Scoring against those really good national teams, we were all excited there,” Sheridan’s Avery Nikirk said. “We all worked together really well and just came together.”
Nikirk was one of three Team Wyoming players to contribute to the three goals scored by the team in the first game. Sheridan’s Alyssa Biteman also contributed one goal.
Team Wyoming dropped its first game Thursday against the Adirondack Northstars from New York, 6-3.
Team Wyoming played Hockey Club Fairbanks from Alaska Friday. The team lost 4-0.
Saturday, Team Wyoming lost to Nashville Jr. Predators from Tennessee 4-0.
Alana Mowry, Willow Koltiska, Breann Charlebois, Avery, Juniper Koltiska, Merritt Haswell, Alyssa and Mallorie Akers were the Sheridan representatives chosen for U14 Girls Team Wyoming.
The team won the 14U Tier 2 Girls District Championship in North Dakota Feb. 26, earning them a trip to Irvine, California for the 2023 Girls Tier II 14U 1A National Championships, a highlight of the season for Avery.
“The most fun part about it was that we really worked our way there,” Avery said. “We earned our spot, beating North Dakota and South Dakota, and we competed well with those teams (in California).”
Avery’s mother, Alexis Nikirk, shared her amazement in the camaraderie of the team despite minimal time to bond throughout the season. She said the girls compete against each other as rivals all season, then come together as Team Wyoming.
“It’s something so unique,” Nikirk said. “The girls become so close and so united.”
Bonding time proved most memorable for the young players.
“It was really cool playing against teams we hadn’t played against yet,” Breann said. “And making those bonds between teams from far away (was memorable).”
Time in the pool and hot tub, meals, practice, games and memorable trips to the beach, the team — derived of players from throughout the state — connected on a personal level, exciting players for next season.
“We have tryouts coming up so we’ll get to hang out there,” Breann said. “Other than that, we don’t get to see each other much until the season starts again.”
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association scheduled girls Team Wyoming tryouts for April 21-23 in Casper. Players ages 9-19 are eligible to try out for the team. Check out the website for more information.
