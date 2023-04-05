SHERIDAN — The USA Hockey National Championships did not finish as planned for eight Sheridan Under-14 girls hockey players and their teammates on Team Wyoming. 

Despite a string of losses Thursday through Saturday in Irvine, California, the Team Wyoming’s girls U14 team look back on the season fondly, appreciating connections made with other players passionate about the sport of hockey. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

