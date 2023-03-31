SHERIDAN — Team Wyoming's girls under-14 team lost its first game in the USA Hockey National Championships Thursday in Irvine, California, against the Adirondack Northstars from New York, 6-3.
Sheridan's Avery Nikirk and Alyssa Biteman contributed two of the team's three goals in the third period, both assisted by teammate Teaghin Voorhees. Wyoming's Storie McGonagle scored the team's first goal, unassisted, in the first period.
Alana Mowry, Willow Koltiska, Breann Charlebois, Nikirk, Juniper Koltiska, Merritt Haswell, Biteman and Mallorie Akers were the Sheridan representatives chosen for U14 Girls Team Wyoming.
The team won the 14U Tier 2 Girls District Championship in North Dakota Feb. 26, earning them a trip to Irvine, California for the 2023 Girls Tier II 14U 1A National Championships.
The girls continue action Friday, playing Hockey Club Fairbanks from Alaska at 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, Team Wyoming faces Nashville Jr. Predators from Tennessee at 11:05 a.m. before bracket play Sunday and Monday.