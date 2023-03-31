3-1-23 team wyoming 14u girls hockey 1web.jpg
Team Wyoming players from Sheridan County, from left, are Alana Mowry, Willow Koltiska, Breann Charlebois, Avery Nikirk, Juniper Koltiska, Merritt Haswell, Alyssa Biteman and Mallorie Akers.

 Courtesy photo | Christi Haswell

SHERIDAN — Team Wyoming's girls under-14 team lost its first game in the USA Hockey National Championships Thursday in Irvine, California, against the Adirondack Northstars from New York, 6-3. 

Sheridan's Avery Nikirk and Alyssa Biteman contributed two of the team's three goals in the third period, both assisted by teammate Teaghin Voorhees. Wyoming's Storie McGonagle scored the team's first goal, unassisted, in the first period. 

