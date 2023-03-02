SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its wrestling All-State list Thursday morning.
Becca Oetken was the lone wrestler from the Sheridan High School girls wrestling team who earned an All-State nod. Oetken won the 235-pound state title Feb. 24.
There were nine All-State selections from the Sheridan High School boys wrestling program that competed at the state tournament Feb. 25: Dylan Goss, Colson Coon, Kelten Crow, Terran Grooms, Kolten Powers, Keegan Rager, Aiden Selcher, Dane Steel and Landon Wood.