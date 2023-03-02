SHS Wrestling v Thunder Basin 005.jpg
Sheridan's Dane Steel takes Thunder Basin's Logan Mendoza's back and manuevers into position for the pin Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Sheridan out wrestled Thunder Basin winning the dual 44-20.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its wrestling All-State list Thursday morning.

Becca Oetken was the lone wrestler from the Sheridan High School girls wrestling team who earned an All-State nod. Oetken won the 235-pound state title Feb. 24. 

