SHERIDAN — Gabby and Mia Rabon, twin sisters and eighth-graders at Sheridan Junior High School, caught the tennis and soccer bugs from their parents and older brother, Reed Rabon, early in life. Now, as active athletes, the girls continue practicing for their next step as high school competitors and acquiring skills that extend beyond their careers as student-athletes.
But the sports they play — especially tennis — go beyond daily court competition and school-sanctioned tournaments.
“That’s what’s cool about tennis is that it’s a family sport that you can do for your whole lifetime,” mother Amy Rabon said.
Amy Rabon started her children in tennis lessons around the ages of 4, knowing from her own experience as an avid tennis player the lifelong benefits the sport has, especially for women.
“I love the tennis culture, especially for girls,” Amy Rabon said. “I love the model that girls can be really strong and fit but feminine, too. It’s a nice balance.”
The competition remains healthy in the Rabon household, with Gabby and Mia Rabon always pushing to be No. 1. Gabby Rabon said she doesn’t feel the need to compare herself to her sister, while Mia Rabon said she always strives to beat her sibling and closest competition.
Fortunately, Amy Rabon said, while the girls and her older son, Reed Rabon — also a tennis and soccer player for Sheridan High School rounding out his last athletic season as a graduating senior — remain competitive with one another, tennis’ lifelong application will hopefully turn into fun and friendly play as they age.
“Right now they’re competitive, but I hope later in life they’ll be able to play tennis as a family,” Amy Rabon said. “That’s what I love about tennis.”
Amy Rabon grew up participating in gymnastics and did not pick up tennis until she was an adult. When she did, though, she realized the empowerment that came with playing the sport, especially as a woman, and wanted to pass that along early to her children.
“They’ll be really competitive at the high school level just because they’ve had that experience of knowing what tennis is like competitively and what it takes to be successful," Amy Rabon said.
The twin sisters still attend lessons with local tennis instructor Lorna Brooks, furthering preparedness for high school and beyond.
“Tennis teaches good self-discipline and patience,” Amy Rabon said. “It’s bigger than tennis. They’re all really good tennis players, but it’s bigger life lessons.”
While the Rabon sisters lock in skills during soccer season, they will continue playing tennis weekly and lock into their first season as Lady Broncs this fall, training under new tennis coach Kelley Glackin.
A few more years beyond high school, and Amy Rabon said hopes the competitive nature of her three children will grow into fun-filled, lifelong play with one another as adults.