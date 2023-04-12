SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School head tennis coach Kelley Glackin said tennis courts typically run five degrees warmer than other surfaces. 

She said she hopes that will help keep waist-deep snow at bay after tennis players replaced tennis rackets with snow shovels to clear their outdoor courts to count as their first practice. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

