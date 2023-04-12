SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School head tennis coach Kelley Glackin said tennis courts typically run five degrees warmer than other surfaces.
She said she hopes that will help keep waist-deep snow at bay after tennis players replaced tennis rackets with snow shovels to clear their outdoor courts to count as their first practice.
“I coached in Colorado, and the girls season is in spring in Colorado,” Glackin said. “We always did a lot of shoveling the first two weeks of school, so these guys got a taste of that.”
Although spring tennis season serves as a true practice season for athletes, Glackin said she anticipates taking it seriously to improve players’ skills. With strong numbers, she hopes for continued growth of the program and engagement of the athletes.
“I’m pretty intense, but I like to make them remember tennis is supposed to be fun,” Glackin said, noting she anticipates ending each practice with game play. “That’s why we’re out here because it’s great.”
The Broncs and Lady Broncs bring back strong leadership from the fall, but Glackin said she particularly likes tennis for the sport’s ability to unite all skill levels on one court.
“For tennis in particular, we can all participate as one, and in a lot of other sports freshmen is its own thing, separate from JV and varsity, so I really like that kind of cohesiveness where they can all know each other, no matter their skill level.”
Coming off of a winter break for some and a successful fall 2022 season, the team hopes to build and open tennis season strong.
“I really want to continue to build on what they’ve created throughout the season, knowing that most of them probably took winter off,” Glackin said. “The spring season, pretty much kickstarts tennis season (during the summer).”
Glackin and one of her assistant coaches will not be back to coach in the fall. A second assistant coach, Jacob Vetter, hired new this season, is focusing on orienting himself to the team and its players before thinking about what fall may bring.
“I’m just going to take this year and take that all in and then decide how to proceed for the fall season as well,” Vetter said. Vetter played high school tennis in Gillette growing up, and he said although spring season doesn’t culminate in a championship, players face strong competition with out-of- and in-state teams.
Despite leaving, Glackin still expects to leave as much of her expansive tennis knowledge with the players.
“I want to make sure we continue to build on the successes and the skills they’ve learned so they can do well next year without me,” Glackin said.
SHS tennis players hope to host one home event this spring, set for April 29.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.