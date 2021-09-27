BIG HORN — Ethan Alliot felt like he was in a movie scene.
At The Brinton Duel race between Tongue River and Big Horn Friday at The Brinton Museum, Alliot ran alone next to the mountains. 50 degrees. 8:30 a.m. — Alliot’s favorite time of day to run — with the sun coming up and the dew still on the ground.
You could almost hear the Rocky Balboa music. Alliot felt the beautiful scenery made him run faster.
“It’s really cool,” the Big Horn junior said. “Where I used to live in North Carolina, we don’t run in places like this.”
The course, which made one big lap along The Brinton property lines, also resembled the state-meet course in Ethete, making it a good tune-up for next month’s season-ending event.
“This course, it’s gravel and grass,” Tongue River senior Wyatt Ostler said. “And it’s slightly uphill, then downhill. That’s how state is.”
Ostler ran side-by-side with teammate Al Spotted at The Brinton Duel. They finished in a tie for first at 18 minutes and 15 seconds. While running, they talked about how the course reminded them of the state trail.
“I liked it a lot,” Ostler said. “It was super beautiful. Just going out there and running toward the mountains, you can look at the mountains the whole time.”
Ostler had never been to The Brinton course before Friday. Alliot had run it twice, both times in practice.
They agreed the first mile was the toughest. They had to climb a hill, so they tried to pace themselves before then. Alliot felt he almost went too slow on the way up. But the way down was easy.
“The downhill was super fun,” Ostler said. “We just had to go fast and recover.”
Recovering was part of the objective for both teams. The meet was low-key and didn’t include teams from all over the state like the events Tongue River and Big Horn have been participating in for the last month.
Tongue River is in the middle of a two-week break from official meets. Head coach Laine Parish wants his team to rest a little before sprinting full force toward the state meet Oct. 23. Big Horn will compete in Wright next weekend but took it lighter than usual at The Brinton Duel last Friday. Alliot finished first among the Rams and third overall behind Ostler and Spotted with a 19:55 time.
Both schools have state aspirations. The Tongue River boys and girls won 2A championships last fall. Ostler wants them to repeat while claiming his own individual title. Alliot wants to run a sub-19-minute time.
After The Brinton Duel race ended, both teams went together on a cool-down jog. Alliot led because he knew the route. Ostler, Spotted and the rest of the Tongue River runners followed closely behind.
They chatted about their seasons so far, the upcoming state meet and The Brinton Duel course.
“I really hope we do this meet again next year,” Alliot said. “This is by far my favorite.”
Two rivals getting along.
Almost like a movie scene.