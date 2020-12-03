SHERIDAN — During any given NA3HL Sheridan Hawks hockey game, Chad Bailey stands on either side of head coach Andy Scheib on the bench. Bailey calls for defensive pairings while Scheib manages the four forward lines. The assistant coach occasionally raises his voice to call observations to Sheridan defensemen, while Scheib’s encouragement can often be heard resonating throughout the M&M’s Center.
“[Bailey brings] a sense of calmness on the bench,” goaltender James Downie said. “I think everything would be insane on there if Chad wasn’t there. It would be a little hectic. Chad definitely calms us down.”
Against the Gillette Wild Friday, Scheib’s more vocal tendencies resulted in a third-period ejection after he loudly protested a referee’s questionable penalty call and momentary refusal to grant the Hawks a time out. As the head coach made his way to the press box, Bailey shifted to the center of the bench to begin managing the forwards along with the defensemen.
Such is the balance between the North American 3 Hockey League Hawks head coach and assistant coach — a dynamic Scheib calls good cop-bad cop, good guy-bad guy, nice guy-mean guy. The partnership breeds success on the ice and creates an enjoyable atmosphere off the ice.
“I would say I’m the Craig Patrick to his Herb Brooks,” Bailey said.
Scheib agreed, as both referenced Disney’s 2004 movie when 1980 USA men’s Olympic head hockey coach Herb Brooks introduced assistant coach Craig Patrick.
“I'll be your coach, I won't be your friend,” Brooks said to his players in the film. “If you need one of those, take it up with Doc or Coach Patrick.”
Though incomparable to the 1980 USA men’s hockey team winning Olympic gold, Sheridan’s early success as a program looks like an impressive 35-10-1-1 record during the 2019-20 season and a 10-1 start this season to sit second in the Frontier Division.
The Hawks winning records fulfills Bailey’s personal and professional goal of helping to grow the game “where it’s not supposed to be” — instilling a community’s appreciation for hockey in places like Arizona and Wyoming.
Growing up in Michigan, Bailey attributes his love for the game to his grandfather who put Bailey on skates when he was 2 years old. Bailey skated as a center and forward for his youth career, and played for the Metro Jets in the NA3HL until he was 18.
After studying communications at Central Michigan University, Bailey transferred to Arizona State. He worked in the pro shop at a local rink, played in the men’s hockey league and met the NCAA hockey team coaches. Those coaches put Bailey in touch with the Division I club hockey coach Josh Brown, who quickly became a mentor in Arizona and Bailey’s eventual connection to Sheridan.
Brown worked with Bailey for three-and-a-half years before moving to coach the Jamestown Rebels with one of Scheib’s former hockey coaches. Once Scheib accepted the head coaching position in Sheridan, Brown heard Scheib was looking for an assistant and knew Bailey was looking for an opportunity.
“Even if you don’t like it,” Brown said to Bailey, “Twenty years from now you can say, ‘I lived in Wyoming for a year or two years or however long you’re there.’”
“Sold,” Bailey said.
Bailey brought assistant general manager and assistant coaching experience from the Sun Devils’ American Collegiate Hockey Association program to Sheridan. Hired as the assistant head coach, Bailey also serves as the team’s equipment manager, video coach and off-ice coach. He sharpens skates, launders jerseys and socks, cuts film, plans workouts and prefers to be the first to arrive at the Whitney Rink every morning.
“I know they’re junior players, but I try to make things as professional as possible and legit,” Bailey said. “It’s the whole like, ‘treat players well and they’ll play well for you.’”
A self-described “hard-a--” at times, Bailey also considers himself a “players coach” — personable and always available for whatever the Hawks need.
“He does anything to help you out,” Downie said. “If you ever need anything, he’s there to help you and support you.”
Bailey and Downie have developed a pregame ritual where the assistant coach pulls, shakes and punches the goaltender’s equipment to ensure its working properly. And every game, Bailey leans over the boards and watches the opposing team with forward Jacob Cummings, sizing up the other team’s goalie and trying to discern any weaknesses.
The routines worked against the Wild, as Sheridan beat Gillette 9-3 Friday and 8-3 Saturday.
Three days after Bailey took over for Scheib Friday and filled in Saturday for the head coach facing the standard one-game suspension for his ejection, he skated and chatted with Cummings and a handful of other players before practice.
Just as Bailey and Scheib complement each other and share the team’s duties off the ice, the assistant coach and head coach elicit laughter and pull grins from their players at various times during practice.
Bailey primarily works with the Hawks defensemen as a coach who loves the defensive side of the puck and sees potential in Sheridan’s younger blue-liners. He and Scheib work simultaneously or take turns running drills, giving each coach the opportunity to watch the players more closely.
The head coach pushes the Hawks harder, whistling to stop practice and call for cleaner passes and increased energy if he chooses, while Bailey serves as something closer to a friend.
“We can’t both be like Chad,” Scheib said, “and we can’t have two of me.”
The balance works in the NA3HL, and Bailey hopes his coaching philosophy will eventually translate to a head coaching position in junior or collegiate hockey and then a professional league. But Bailey’s immediate focus continues to be supporting Scheib and the Hawks.
“He just cares,” Cummings said. “He cares about every single one of the guys."