SHERIDAN — With state championships, rivalry wins and returns from COVID-19, 2021 had it all in Sheridan County sports.
Let’s review the highlights:
No. 1
The Sheridan Broncs claimed their fifth 4A state football title in the last seven years, downing Rock Springs 45-27 Nov. 13 in Laramie. The Broncs finished the season 11-1 and featured multiple All-State players.
No. 2
For the first time since 2009, Big Horn volleyball won the 2A State Championship. As a relatively young team with only two seniors, the Lady Rams knocked off Sundance 3-2 in the dramatic final match.
No. 3
Sheridan track and field had a banner year. Last winter, the boys indoor team repeated as state champions for the third straight season. Then, the Sheridan boys outdoor track and field team grabbed its first state crown since 1959.
No. 4
Maddy Hill won the 2A girls individual state championship in cross-country in October. The most impressive part: It was the senior’s first year as a cross-country runner. She originally joined the sport only because her coach convinced her it would help her for track season.
No. 5
The Tongue River High School girls track and field team rained on another long drought, winning its first state championship since 1988. Sheridan County School District 1 — Tongue River and Big Horn — also brought home multiple individual state titles.
No. 6
The Sheridan girls golf team dominated its way through the fall season, winning all five regular-season tournaments and topping it with a state title victory. Brock Owings from the Sheridan boys squad won the 4A individual state championship.
No. 7
Fifteen years is a long time. That’s the clock Tongue River football restarted, beating rival Big Horn for the first time since 2006 in a down-to-the-wire 22-21 game in October.
No. 8
To say the North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks lived a wild year would be an understatement. Sheridan came under a SafeSport investigation for hazing in the spring. A month later, the Hawks won the Frontier Division and advanced all the way to the national semifinals after a 39-1 regular season. They struggled to start this 2021-2022 season and switched head coaches from Andy Scheib to Chad Bailey in November.
No. 9
The under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey program, in its first year back as a competitive girls squad, won B state in February.
No. 10
The Sheridan Jets overcame a sluggish start to their summer season to win the Wyoming American Legion B State Championship.
BONUS
This one transcends sports in Sheridan. After the 2020 iteration was canceled due to COVID, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo returned in July. More than 24,000 tickets were sold, and a total payout of $282,657 was given out to competitors.