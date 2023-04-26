SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press announced its 2023 Sports Awards nominees Wednesday.
The Sheridan Press Sports Awards is an opportunity for Sheridan County athletes to come together at a red carpet event May 24 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Those receiving nominations also receive a complimentary ticket to the event. Nominees will receive a commemorative ticket they must redeem at the WYO Theater box office. Others wishing to attend may purchase tickets online at wyotheater.com or at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St.
The list of nominees are as follows:
Girls golf
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Ellie Holbrook, Big Horn High School
Annie Keller, Tongue River High School
Boys golf
Brock Owings, Sheridan High School
Walker Mitchell, Big Horn High School
Braxton Tremain, Tongue River High School
Girls cross-country
Kayley Alicke, Sheridan High School
Liz Heser, Tongue River High School
Boys cross-country
Austin Akers, Sheridan High School
Ethan Alliot, Big Horn High School
Al Spotted, Tongue River High School
Girls tennis
Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki No. 1 doubles team, Sheridan High School
Boys tennis
Cael Hamrick and Huib Verbeek No. 1 doubles team, Sheridan High School
Volleyball
Brooke Larsen, Sheridan High School
Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School
Lily Krumm, Tongue River High School
Shelby Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Football
Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
Cooper Garber, Big Horn High School
Tavis Aksamit, Tongue River High School
Girls swimming
Olivia Dannhaus, Sheridan High School
Boys swimming
Jarret Thompson, Sheridan High School
Girls basketball
Alli Ligocki, Sheridan High School
Emme Mullinax, Big Horn High School
Paxten Aksamit, Tongue River High School
Abbie Odegard, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Boys basketball
Cael Hamrick, Sheridan High School
Toby Schons, Big Horn High School
Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River High School
Trevor Martinez, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Girls wrestling
Becca Oetken, Sheridan High School
Taylor Skillman, Tongue River High School
Boys wrestling
Dane Steel, Sheridan High School
AJ Moline, Tongue River High School
Girls Nordic skiing
Kayley Alicke, Sheridan High School
Boys Nordic skiing
Henry Phillips, Sheridan High School
Girls indoor track and field
Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn High School
Boys indoor track and field
Patrick Aasby, Sheridan High School
Dylan Greenough-Groom, Big Horn High School
Scott Arizona, Tongue River High School
Girls track and field
Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn High School
Faith Whitehead, Tongue River High School
Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Boys track and field
Aiden O’Leary, Sheridan High School
Ethan Alliot, Big Horn High School
Javin Walker, Tongue River High School
Ian Andreen, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Girls soccer
Olivia Ballew, Sheridan High School
Boys soccer
Cael Gilbertson, Sheridan High School
Club sports
Ryan McKenna, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey
Jesse Wilson, Sheridan High School U18 boys Hawks hockey
Carsyn Thompson, Sheridan High School U19 girls Hawks hockey
Trevor Stowe, Sheridan Troopers baseball
Frankie Maestri, Sheridan Jets baseball
Tavy Leno, Sheridan High School rodeo
Merit Nicholls, Mavericks girls lacrosse
Jaiden Roberts, Mavericks boys lacrosse
Special Olympics
Denis Burton
Kimi Allen
Chloe Laumann
Team of the Year
Sheridan High School football
Big Horn High School football
Sheridan High School girls tennis
Sheridan High School boys wrestling
Sheridan High School girls indoor track and field
Coach of the Year
Tyson Shatto, Sheridan High School
Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn High School
Tyler Hanson, Tongue River High School
Bo Benth, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Scholar-Athlete Award
Will be announced on awards night
Teammate Award
Will be announced on awards night
Sportsmanship award
Will be announced on awards night
Fall Female Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Fall Male Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Winter Female Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Winter Male Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Spring Female Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Spring Male Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Will be announced on awards night