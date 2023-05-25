SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press hosted its Sports Awards May 24 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Marcie (Van Dusen) Lane, an Olympic women's wrestler, served as the keynote speaker ahead of the awards portion of the evening.
Arvada-Clearmont High School sophomore basketball player and teammate award winner Abbie Odegard closed the evening.
Those winning awards are listed below:
Girls golf
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Boys golf
Brock Owings, Sheridan High School
Girls cross-country
Liz Heser, Tongue River High School
Boys cross-country
Al Spotted, Tongue River High School
Girls tennis
Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki No. 1 doubles team, Sheridan High School
Boys tennis
Cael Hamrick and Huib Verbeek No. 1 doubles team, Sheridan High School
Volleyball
Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School
Football
Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
Girls swimming
Olivia Dannhaus, Sheridan High School
Boys swimming
Jarret Thompson, Sheridan High School
Girls basketball
Alli Ligocki, Sheridan High School
Boys basketball
Toby Schons, Big Horn High School
Girls wrestling
Becca Oetken, Sheridan High School
Boys wrestling
Dane Steel, Sheridan High School
Girls Nordic skiing
Kayley Alicke, Sheridan High School
Boys Nordic skiing
Henry Phillips, Sheridan High School
Girls indoor track and field
Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
Boys indoor track and field
Dylan Greenough-Groom, Big Horn High School
Girls track and field
Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
Boys track and field
Javin Walker, Tongue River High School
Girls soccer
Olivia Ballew, Sheridan High School
Boys soccer
Cael Gilbertson, Sheridan High School
Club sports
Carsyn Thompson, High School U19 girls Hawks hockey
Trevor Stowe, Sheridan Troopers baseball
Special Olympics
Scholar-Athlete Award
Aidan Moran, Sheridan High School
Teammate Award
Abbie Odegard, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Sportsmanship award
Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn High School
Fall Female Athlete of the Year
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Fall Male Athlete of the Year
Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
Winter Female Athlete of the Year
Becca Oetken, Sheridan High School
Winter Male Athlete of the Year
Dane Steel, Sheridan High School
Spring Female Athlete of the Year
Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
Spring Male Athlete of the Year
Javin Walker, Tongue River High School
Team of the Year
Sheridan High School boys wrestling
Coach of the Year
Tyson Shatto, Sheridan High School
Female Athlete of the Year
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Male Athlete of the Year
Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School, $3,000 scholarship award recipient
Mathew Ketner, Sheridan High School, scholarship recipient
Abby Newton, Sheridan High School, scholarship recipient
Cade Baker, Big Horn High School, scholarship recipient
Brant Bockman, Tongue River High School, scholarship recipient