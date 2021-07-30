Should we approach with caution, believing Sean Chambers will remain healthy for the remainder of his University of Wyoming football career? Yes, absolutely.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback has suffered three consecutive season-ending injuries, all to his lower body. Going through his previous ailments is like playing a game of Operation.
But it’s those injuries, those setbacks, that are setting the stage for a comeback. And it’s not just any comeback, but it’s one that will be talked about with raspy pride from dimly-lit bars in Pinedale, Wyoming, to shiny-new breweries in Denver and wherever devoted Pokes fans reside.
When Chambers exhausts his eligibility, his journey will be one that resonates with my then-3-year old nephew. I’m confident he’ll be Big Ike’s first hero.
Chambers became the hero of many in the Equality State when he committed to the brown and gold out of Kerman, California. If he hand’t won over the hearts of UW fans back then, he certainly did in the 2019 season-opener against Missouri.
As a freshman, Chambers captained an upset against an SEC foe quarterbacked by Kelly Bryant who played on a National Championship Clemson team before transferring to Missouri. A freshman, Chambers buried an SEC linebacker in the first half when he scampered 75 yards for an authoritative touchdown en route to one of the biggest upsets in program history.
That game marked the first one where Chambers played as a captain. He was named by his teammates, as a redshirt freshman, to hold a distinguished title that head coach Craig Bohl doesn’t take lightly.
Through the injuries, struggles and disappointments, Chambers has led. He has never wavered. Whether it was through the anguish of suffering an injury on the third play of the long-awaited 2020 season or during the passing-game misfires, Chambers has been an exemplary Cowboy.
When it’s all said and done, Chambers will have been in Laramie for six years. That’s something to cherish in the present and look back on in the future with glossy eyes.
He’s going to be a fixture on the state’s only collegiate football team for more than half a decade. That’s something that’s becoming increasingly rare nowadays with the transfer portal inundated with student-athletes looking for new homes.
Chambers is a dying breed in that regard. And his story is going to be one-of-a-kind.
He has more than earned a clean bill of health for the remainder of his college career. He’s handled gut-wrenching injuries with pride and maturity.
Karma exists. Good things happen to good people that do the right things.
Chambers has endured everything and done everything that will make his athletic story one that won’t ever be forgotten.