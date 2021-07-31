SHERIDAN — Luciano Conlan and Parker Paxton can now put themselves in the same sentence as Tiger Woods.
And Phil Mickelson. And Fred Couples. And Collin Morikawa.
Conlan and Paxton followed in the footsteps of many Professional Golf Association Tour stars this week, playing in the 49th annual Junior America’s Cup at the Powder Horn Golf Club.
“It’s very cool,” 16-year-old Paxton from Riverton, Wyoming, said. “Every kid in this tournament likes to think of himself like the next Tiger, the next Phil. It’s a really cool feeling.”
The tournament, which ran from Tuesday through Thursday, included 16 teams from all over the Western United States and Mexico. Its location rotates each summer, so 2021 was the first time Wyoming hosted the event since 2005, when it was also at the Powder Horn in Sheridan.
“Getting to host it is an honor for us,” said Dave Snyder, the executive director of the Wyoming State Golf Association. “There will be 10 of these kids on the leaderboard who will end up on tour someday. If you look back at the history of the event, it’s just a laundry list of guys who are playing on the PGA Tour now.”
Snyder began planning the event with Matt Ebzery, this year’s tournament chairman and Wyoming team captain, a year ago and ramped up the intensity for the last six months. The 2020 version was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s been very gratifying,” Ebzery said. “We had so much help from the Wyoming State Golf Association, the Powder Horn, volunteers, the Powder Horn members. I’m very proud of what we’ve put on here.”
This year’s Junior America’s Cup was won individually by Conlan and collectively by his team, Southern California.
Conlan, a 16-year-old from Carlsbad, California, shot -9, beating his teammate, Eric Lee, by one stroke. The Southern California team finished -19. It was the only squad to end the week under par.
“It’s really cool,” Conlan said. “I love playing in tournaments where PGA pros have played. It’s really cool to win one of those tournaments, too.”
Ebzery and the other team captains made sure to emphasize the history of the tournament.
“We did, not only to the players but to the membership at the Powder Horn,” Ebzery said. “This is a big event, and this is a big stage. There are a lot of great names that have walked these footsteps in this tournament. I did stress it to the team, like ‘This is a big deal. Treat it like it is.’”
Paxton (+7) ranked the highest of any Wyoming competitor. He tied for 19th. The Wyoming team tied for 11th place out of the 16 groups that participated.
Paxton admitted he felt some nerves on the first day, but those disappeared by the second and third rounds of the week. The legacy of the Junior America’s Cup does add some pressure, but those who played well were able to fight it off.
“We’re all human, right?” Southern California captain Travis Cutler said. “Nerves are going to come in no matter what. But these guys are all really good golfers … They typically know how to battle those nerves, and to be honest, I didn’t really see any of them falter.”
After all, would the pressure of a big-time event bug Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson?