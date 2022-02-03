BIG HORN — At the beginning of his senior season last fall, Josh Thompson had mentally prepared himself for life after football. He possessed no college scholarship offers and didn't think he was good enough to play at the next level. He leaned toward entering trade school.
That all changed quickly.
Halfway through the season, two schools reached out to Thompson in the same week, flipping the plans he started to set. He held a signing day Wednesday at Big Horn High School to announce his intent to study and play at Rocky Mountain College after graduation this spring.
“It’s something to look forward to, really,” Thompson said. “It’ll get me through the end of my senior year of high school. It’s surreal. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Thompson said he didn’t change anything on the field to draw the newfound college interest last fall. He just continued his steady play while keeping an open mind.
The first team to reach out was Dickinson State University. Then, Rocky Mountain defensive line coach Javon Washington texted him a few days later. Thompson’s decision came down to those two schools.
He visited each of them multiple times, and while he liked Dickinson State, he compared Rocky Mountain’s campus to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter movies. He laughed when talking about seeing the old architecture on his first visit in November.
But Thompson’s final determining factor between the two schools was easy.
Family.
Rocky Mountain is located in Billings, just two hours from Sheridan and approximately 85 minutes from Lovell where Thompson has relatives. He enjoyed the idea of being close enough to go home for the occasional weekend or for his family to come watch him play. Dickinson State takes a five-and-a-half-hour drive to reach.
“That’s just a really big deal for me,” Thompson said.
At Big Horn, Thompson did a little bit of everything. Offensive line, defensive line — he even lined up on the kickoff team as a freshman and senior. In college, he projects as either a defensive end or defensive tackle.
“He has a high-end motor,” Big Horn head football coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “He just goes as hard as he can. He’s got good hands. He gets to the ball as hard as he can. He’s going to make a great D-lineman.”
Typically, college coaches will contact a potential recruit’s high school coaches for intel and initial communication. McLaughlin, though, dealt more with Big Horn graduate and current Rocky Mountain football player Nolan McCafferty. McCafferty was the one who called McLaughlin and said his coaches had interest in Thompson.
“It was good to talk to Nolan, and it was even more exciting to hear that Rocky was interested in Josh,” McLaughlin said. “... Playing at that college level is just awesome. I didn’t care where he went. I just wanted to see him go and try. He’s just so happy with the choice he made, and I’m excited for him.”
Thompson is happy. He is already setting goals for his college career.
Rocky Mountain athletes across all 15 of the school’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics programs earned a cumulative 3.18 grade point average during the 2021 fall semester. Thompson said the football team’s GPA was closer to 3.4. The players who fall below that have to attend mandatory study hall. Thompson wants to be one of the guys raising the mark higher. He plans to major in business.
And outside the classroom, he won’t have to imagine a life without football just yet.