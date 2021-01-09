SHERIDAN — During the Tongue River Lady Eagles’ dynamic stretching at their second practice of basketball season, first-year head coach Amanda Cummins walked between her athletes from beneath the basketball hoop to half court and back, reading notes she had jotted down earlier in the day.
“Not every role is equal,” Cummins said. “Somebody’s going to be the leading scorer. … But everybody is needed. Every role adds value. And we can’t get anywhere without all 19 of you on the same page.”
When Sheridan County School District 1 hired Cummins in August after she served as the program’s assistant coach for the past three years, Cummins emphasized “bonding before they battle” and has focused on coaching both the person and the player. The Lady Eagles, like the other county’s teams, spent early mornings and late evenings focused on fundamentals and moving toward accomplishing their collective goals.
“They work so hard for me,” Cummins said in early December. “I couldn’t ask for any more out of them right now.”
The time spent building relationships in and out of the gym paid off for Tongue River through Jan. 4, as the 2A Lady Eagles boasted a 3-1 record before the holiday break. The team’s starters boast experience and the entire roster looks to improve upon its 9-14 (2-4 Northwest quad) record from last season.
Cummins points to her three seniors, Grace Sopko, Izzy Carbert and Sydnee Pitman, as key to the team’s success. Sopko’s cross-country season helped her become quicker on the court, Carbert’s rebounding abilities proves an asset, and Pitman worked during the offseason to become the best basketball player she can be, Cummins said as the trio serves as good examples for the younger players in Tongue River’s gym.
The first-year head coach allows for her athletes to make mistakes during the learning process, as she concedes she’s made some while assuming the role of head coach. Cummins emphasized Tongue River’s other coaches and staff have helped the transition and, across the county, the Lady Broncs first-year head coach Ryan Sullivan expressed similar gratitude for his coaching staff ahead of Sheridan’s first game of the season.
Sullivan, a Montana native, took over Sheridan’s program in June and weathered the COVID-19 protocol storm in his first year while implementing a new man-to-man defensive system with the Lady Broncs. Schematically, Sullivan finds himself more comfortable coaching man-to-man, and the system has paid early dividends as Sheridan won back-to-back games during its first weekend of play.
“What we’re going to do is get stops,” Sullivan said, “and hopefully that’s what our personality is going to be.”
The two early wins followed by a close 57-50 loss to Cody before the holiday break helped the Lady Broncs buy into the defensive change, though sophomore Sydni Bilyeu noted the system works best with Sheridan’s personnel and experience. For a team that finished 2-20 (0-6 Northeast quad) last season in the 4A, senior Annie Mitzel said the Lady Broncs believe in themselves and the system they’re running.
“We’re young,” Mitzel said. “We haven’t all played together, so we’re learning how to communicate, and we’re bonding and doing really well.”
And, of course, Sheridan embracing the new style of play comes more quickly and easily when the Lady Broncs string together wins. Though Sullivan admits it’s still early in the season, the early victories energize the head coach, his coaching staff and the team.
“I’m thrilled for them that things are paying off for them right now,” Sullivan said Dec. 12.
In Arvada-Clearmont High School’s gym, the Lady Panthers draw their energy from first-year head coach Bo Benth, who has simultaneously focused on fundamentals while introducing the scheme he hopes to run with his smaller team.
“It’s a balance,” Benth said about working with post players and guards during practice, “but we’ve already introduced a lot of the concepts, so it’s just getting the reps in.”
The Lady Panthers are winless through two games, though played with the energy and intensity Benth has tried to instill during the offseason. Much of that comes from lone senior Krista Malli who said she’s attempting to serve as a role model this season to the younger players who will undoubtedly earn substantial playing time.
Arvada-Clearmont looks to improve upon its 9-13 (4-4 Northeast quad) record in the 1A last year, driven by its seventh-best defense in the 1A from last year, general competitiveness and commitment to hard work.
Big Horn head coach Kip Butler understands the work Benth’s put in with his young team, as the Lady Rams have eight underclassmen on their roster and five upperclassmen, and Butler has spent time teaching man-to-man defense and encouraging his athletes to embrace the challenge of directly playing against another person.
“Every play is a learning experience — every trip down the floor,” Butler said. “I want to give them plenty of opportunities to figure out their teammates. I want to give them the opportunity to figure out their strengths and weaknesses so that we can then play better as a unit.”
The Lady Rams started winless through two weeks of play before the holiday break, though Butler witnessed improvement when Big Horn played Greybull and turned a strong fourth-quarter defensive performance into offensive success at the other end of the court.
Senior Amelia Gee epitomized the Lady Rams efforts, drawing a charge at one end of the floor and securing an offensive rebound to eventually score at the other end. With Gee and fellow senior Madison Butler’s leadership, the duo hopes to work through the team’s early adjustments en route to Big Horn’s return to the 2A East Regional Tournament, where it hopes to end the season with a better record than its 2019-20 performance of 10-14 (4-2 Northeast quad).
“This team is very hard working because everyone wants to be there,” senior Madison Butler said. “Everybody works really hard. … We bond really well. We’re like sisters. We battle like sisters.”
As the four girls basketball programs hit the court after the holidays, following an offseason of coronavirus-related and personnel changes, the girls basketball players can be certain they’ll battle for the continuation of their season, head coaches and each other.