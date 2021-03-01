GILLETTE — The Sheridan High School boys indoor track and field team won its third state championship title in a row in Gillette Saturday, with Carter McComb winning the individual state title in the 200-meter dash, Ryan Karajanis claiming the state champion title in the pole vault and two Broncs relays finishing first.
The Broncs scored 142 points ahead of second-place Cheyenne Central’s 67 points and third-place Natrona County’s 58 points.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Reese Charest, Austin Akers, David Standish and Patrick Aasby finished first by running the event in 8 minutes, 25.43 seconds.
Dominic Kaszas, Rich Hall, Carl Askins and Blaine Johnson also placed first in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with their time of 3:43.38.
McComb ran the 200-meter dash in 22.52 seconds, while Karajanis cleared 15 feet to win the pole vault event.
Additionally, all athletes who placed first or second in each event as well as athletes who finished as part of a first-place relay team earned Wyoming Coaches’ Association’s All-State honors.
Below are the other results from the Broncs performance in each event at the state championship meet:
55-meter dash:
• Second place: McComb — 6.56 seconds
• Eighth place: Kaszas — 6.79
200-meter dash:
• Seventh place: Kaszas — 23.86 seconds
400-meter dash:
• Third place: Nathan Fitzpatrick — 52.56 seconds
• Sixth place: Askins — 52.93
800-meter run:
• Second place: Charest — 2 minutes, 4.21 seconds
• Sixth place: Johnson — 2:08.44
1600-meter run:
• Second place: Akers — 4 minutes, 36.45 seconds
• Third place: Charest — 4:38.68
• Sixth place: Johnson — 4:43.61
3200-meter run:
• Second place: Standish — 10 minutes, 12.03 seconds
• Eighth place: Johnson — 10:37.45
55-meter hurdles:
• Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 7.82 seconds
4x200-meter relay:
• Third place: Hall, Izak Aksamit, Kaszas, McComb — 1 minutes, 34.72 seconds
4x400-meter relay:
• Second place: Hall, Charest, Nicholas Hale, Fitzpatrick — 3 minutes, 31.72 seconds
High jump:
• Third place: Brennan Mortenson — 5 feet, 10 inches
Pole vault:
• Seventh place: Gaige Tarver — 12 feet
Long jump:
• Fifth place: McComb — 21 feet, 2 inches
Additional coverage of Sheridan’s three-peat will appear in Saturday’s issue of The Sheridan Press.