BIG HORN — Adam Snow, one of the greatest American polo players of all time, was afraid of horses.
He started playing polo around the age of 10 because he was pushed into it by his father who played. It took Snow a year or two to conquer his fear. Now, at 57, Snow finds horses to be the most compelling aspect of the sport. The animals are one of the reasons he continues suiting up.
This summer, Snow is competing at the Flying H Polo Club. He joins Pite Merlos and Miguel Novillo Astrada as the three former 10-goal competitors in Big Horn this year.
“The polo is amazing,” Novillo Astrada said of Flying H. “The people are amazing here. It’s a really good place to be in the summer and to play polo.”
Polo players are rated on a scale between -2 and 10 goals, with a 10-goal rating being awarded to only the best of the best. Snow, Merlos and Novillo Astrada all held that exclusive title for multiple years.
For some, like Novillo Astrada, becoming a 10-goal player was always the goal.
“It was my goal since I was a kid,” he said. “My goal was to be 10 goals. I worked very hard to achieve that dream. I trained alone. I worked alone. (I was dedicated).”
Novillo Astrada, 47, got into polo at the age of 5 and turned pro at 17. He was a 10-goal player from the time he was 29 until he was 39. He now sits at nine goals.
Snow, on the other hand, never dreamed of being a 10-goal player. He thought it would be impossible.
He attended Yale University and was involved with other sports during the school year. Polo took up only his summer, and after he graduated, he didn’t plan to play professionally for very long.
“Initially, it was like a means to experience a different culture and to keep playing a sport,” Snow, a current four-goaler, said.
He earned the 10-goal rating as a 38-year-old in 2002 and stayed at that level until 2006. He and Novillo Astrada were raised at the same time after winning the 2002 U.S. Open as teammates.
Merlos was the longest-tenured 10-goaler of the trio. He spent 19 years, from 1991 to 2010, with the highest ranking.
Like Snow, the 52-year-old Merlos still plays polo mainly because of his affection for horses.
“I believe I enjoy every minute when I’m around horses,” said Merlos, who is now rated six goals. “Probably why I’m playing polo is because I have a really good relationship with horses. I understand them … the horse is my biggest connection with polo (along with) family and friends.”
Their horses were a big reason why Merlos, Novillo Astrada and Snow were able to achieve 10-goal ratings, too.
“Oh, it’s just everything, really,” Snow said. “The margins are so different between the good players. When you’re on your best horse, you feel like you can do anything. When you’re on your worst horse, even good players can struggle.”
Merlos and Novillo Astrada said the same thing, that being a great polo player is 70% dependent on a player’s horses. They had great horses, which allowed them to get to 10 goals.
According to the U.S. Polo Association website, less than 20 players in the world are currently graded as 10-goalers. This creates an elite fraternity between those who get to that level.
“It’s just something really special,” Snow said.
This summer, they’ve brought that fraternity to Flying H once again.
Novillo Astrada has been coming to Flying H since its inaugural summer of polo in 2005. Snow first came in 2019, and Merlos arrived last summer. All three plan to come back for future seasons.
“I love it,” Snow said. “I love the area, I love getting into the mountains. Good polo. Good fields. There’s also camping and backpacking and stuff nearby. It’s one of my favorite places to play.”