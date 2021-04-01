SHERIDAN — Sheridan cowboys Kolby Smith, Ty Hammerstrom and Riggin Pearce will compete at the 14th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene, Texas, Aug. 4-7 after competing in the Flying B Finals Junior Bull Riding in Cheyenne last weekend.
Smith, a sixth-grader at Sheridan Junior High School, won the rodeo at the finals’ competition by covering both of his steers. He was the series champion and will go in first place on the World Finals team for junior riding.
Hammerstrom won the second round at the finals, and the fifth-grader at Sagebrush Elementary School will go in third place on the World Finals team for junior riding.
Pearce placed third in the first round of the finals, and the Sheridan sixth-grader qualified for second place on the World Finals team for senior riding.
All three cowboys are part of the Best of the Rest Steer Riders and credits their success to their ability to practice regularly due to the opening of the college’s barn and support of local community members and businesses. The cowboys will continue to practice and compete throughout the summer, as well as attend steer riding schools to prepare for the World Finals in August.
Joe Smith had started the Best of the Rest Steer Riders to give local youth an opportunity to learn and grow in the sport of rodeo, specifically steer riding. If anyone is interested in supporting the group or learning more about it, they can visit the “Best of the Rest Steer Riders” Facebook page.