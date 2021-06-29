CASPER — Three Sheridan Lady Bronc volleyball players were announced as participants in the 2021 Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star Game.
Madisyn Danforth, Addy Bolton and Taylor Larsen will play for the North team July 24 at Casper College.
The All-Star Game is an annual event meant to recognize Wyoming’s best seniors. A committee of high school coaches selected the top 10 players from the northern half of the state and the top 10 from the southern half of the state.
The week also includes North/South All-Star basketball games, but no local players were chosen to participate.