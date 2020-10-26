SHERIDAN — Toward the end of the Sheridan High School volleyball team’s match against the Thunder Basin Bolts, the Lady Broncs faced a 12-22 deficit down 0-2 in the third set. Some apparent frustration had bubbled over earlier in the set, but Sheridan rallied to score six more points before ultimately falling 18-25 and 0-3.
First-year head coach Lori Byrd said her post-game speech to the Lady Broncs focused on those last six points — a show of the team’s work ethic despite the score.
“This team has never once given up on anything,” Byrd said. “They’ve worked so hard, and we have had the worst complications this season. Twenty days out in the middle of the season is tough. I’m very proud of these kids, they’ve worked hard.”
After a coronavirus outbrerak at Rapid City Central led to the cancelation of the Lady Broncs’ “Border War” tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota Oct. 10 and the Lady Broncs’ own COVID-19 related quarantines forced the team to miss three conference games, Sheridan hit the floor for the first time in three weeks Friday.
The Lady Broncs fell in three to Campbell County High School — 21-25, 22-25, 22-25 — before playing their final home game of the season against the Bolts Saturday afternoon.
Against a 14-3 Thunder Basin team, Byrd admitted the team looked a little out of sync, the Lady Broncs’ floor coverage was off and they looked a little slower as they got used to playing together again.
The time spent apart interrupted the momentum Sheridan generated after beating Cheyenne Central 3-1 Oct. 2 and playing Cheyenne East to five sets Oct. 3. Byrd said that weekend of play was some of the best volleyball she’s seen the Lady Broncs play all season.
“To go from that and to get back in the swing of things, it’s just hard,” Byrd said.
Nevertheless, Sheridan spent part of their quarantine keeping in touch via Zoom video conferencing and were ready to hit the court Friday.
“We’re just excited to be able to play again and to be back,” senior Taylor Larsen said. “We’re working hard.”
The Lady Broncs started strong in their first set against the Bolts Saturday. Tying Thunder Basin 7-7 early, Sheridan eventually built a narrow 10-9 lead but fell down to 17-23 due to several miscommunications on coverage from the Lady Broncs.
Sheridan strung together a four-point run to challenge the Bolts at 21-23. Byrd encouraged her team from the sideline to “keep going, keep going,” but her team sputtered and lost the first set 21-25.
“You’re doing great,” Byrd told her team between sets. “Honestly, you’re doing great.”
Larsen also acknowledged the team’s bond and how it works together suffered during its time off, and when the Lady Broncs were in-sync Saturday, they challenged Thunder Basin with solid floor coverage and communication.
Statistically, Sheridan’s break showed itself in its 28 errors against the Bolts and a below-average kill percentage — the Lady Broncs recorded 19.2% Saturday, while their average checks in at 27.3%.
Byrd said the team will focus on those “little things” during practice this week ahead of the regional competition Thursday. Sheridan travels to Casper to play Kelly Walsh at 4 p.m. Monday before traveling to Gillette to play in the 4A northeast regional tournament Thursday.
Coaching her 33rd year of volleyball, Byrd knows Sheridan might start the regional tournament as underdogs but leans on her experience to encourage the Lady Broncs to believe in themselves.
“I just tell them, ‘We have to go in there believing we can be the spoilers for somebody,’” Byrd said. “Even if we’re in fourth place and play the No. 1 team, I’ve seen it many times where the No. 4 comes in and kills the No. 1 team, so we’ve just got to think in our minds, that’s what we’ve got to do.”