BIG HORN — Toby Wayman felt nervous behind a microphone only once.
Four or five years ago, he was in Wellington, Florida, broadcasting a private polo game between some of the top players in the world. No one except the players, grooms and Wayman’s crew were allowed at the field, and the livestream of the game was encrypted and went out to only one person.
Pope Francis.
“I was scared then because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the pope is listening to me talk,’” Wayman said. “That was really the only time I got nervous on the mic.”
Wayman, 38, works as one of the premier voices of the entire sport of polo. He serves as the lead broadcaster for Global Polo TV and announces games at the International Polo Club in Wellington, the unofficial polo capital of the world. A few years ago, he even broadcast for ESPN, voicing what he called “the Super Bowl of polo,” the Argentine Open.
But despite all the places Wayman has seen and all the things he’s done, his favorite place to be is Big Horn, Wyoming, where he is the live announcer at the Flying H Polo Club each summer.
“It’s (the fields and) the quality of polo and the people and everything else,” Wayman said of why he loves Flying H. “It’s the social aspect of it. It’s great camaraderie. Look at the weather. Look at the prizes they give. They really don’t spare any expense on anything. It’s top-rate polo. You’re going to see competitive polo, but it’s fun, too. That’s the main thing, is that everyone has fun.”
For Wayman, it just feels like home.
He grew up in Texas but moved to the Big Horn area when he was 13. By then, he was fascinated with polo, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, 10-goal player Tommy Wayman.
Now, Wellington is his home base, but he migrates back here every July and August.
Wayman was a high-level professional polo player who competed at Flying H. But about a decade ago, in his late 20s, he quit playing due to injuries.
“So I got out of it, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do now?’” Wayman said. “I have a high school education. I’ve only ever known polo my whole life.”
One day, he attended a game at the Big Horn Polo Club, and the announcer there left to run a quick errand at halftime. The announcer didn’t make it back by the start of the fourth chukker, so Wayman grabbed the microphone and began articulating the action until the other guy returned.
Apparently, Wayman impressed at least one person.
Jimmy Newman, a former manager of the Flying H Polo Club, called Wayman a couple months later and asked him to be the announcer at the International Polo Club.
Wayman was shocked, but he agreed to do it and fell in love with announcing.
“I’ve always liked to talk, and I’ve never been too shy,” he said. “So I took to it pretty easily.”
Now, Wayman announces hundreds of games each year.
“He’s so good,” Flying H Polo Club manager Will Johnston said. “Obviously, he makes it with how he describes what is visually happening. But he’s also good at explaining all the little intricacies that are taking place … We are very lucky (to have him).”
Last weekend, Wayman opened another season at Flying H in typical fashion. He brought his wife, sons and 17-year-old bulldog, Jelly Belly, to Flying H and backed his grey Chevrolet Tahoe under some shade on the sideline. He sat in a lawn chair behind the SUV, with his microphone in hand and Jelly Belly snoring by his side, and announced the on-field action.
Wayman stays casual when announcing, but he brings a smooth delivery and plenty of energy.
“Toby is very quick — how he sees things, his words, what’s happening,” Johnston said. “He’s got a nice rhythm and flow of the game where he doesn’t overdo it or underdo it. Some announcers can be very dry, or they can overdo it.”
Wayman claims his polo background and playing experience help shape his style.
“I like to watch plays develop, and I like to tell people what’s going on before it happens,” he said. “Anybody can sit there and tell you what you’re seeing … My favorite thing to do is strategize and pick apart what’s going to happen and pick out really brilliant plays that you might not understand if you don’t have the experience.”
By the fifth chukker of the second game last Saturday, Wayman stands and leans against the side of his Tahoe, mic still in hand, words still flowing freely.
For just a few seconds at a time, often during pauses in the on-field play, he turned off the microphone to say hi to his kids as they ran by or to interact with spectators or to stop Jelly Belly from swiping a piece of pizza from under someone’s chair.
Wayman’s enthusiasm for the sport and his passion for the community are obvious.
“I’m happy to be back working here at the Flying H (again this summer),” he said. “I still get excited for every tournament.”
Why wouldn’t he? He’s doing what he loves at his favorite place.