DAYTON — Tongue River High School indoor track athletes competed at the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s Track and Field Qualifying Meet Round Three Meet No. 2 in Gillette Saturday. While team scores weren’t kept, several athletes earned spots in the top five.
Eagles runner Jason Barron took home gold in the 1,600-meter and 3,200 meter runs.
Lady Eagle Maddy Hill earned fourth-place finishes in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.37 seconds and long jump with a finals jump of 13 feet, 4 inches.
Jane Pendergast finished second in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 5.55 seconds), fourth in the 200-meter dash (28.90), and fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (10.34 seconds).
Shay Severson finished fourth in high jump with a finals jump reaching 4 feet 1 inch.
Bayle Thomas finished fourth in triple jump with a finals jump of 26 feet, 5 inches.
Bailey Dodge finished third in shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 3.25 inches.
The school’s girls 4x200-meter relay earned third, with Hill, Severson, Thomas and Pendergast finishing with a 2:00.35.
In the boys division, Isaiah Miller finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:04.23).
Isaiah Cote finished fourth in the 800-meter run (2:19.67), 1600-meter run (5:25.57)
Caleb Iron finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (6:30.9) and second in the 3200-meter run (15:00.87).
Aiden Watt finished second in the 55-meter hurdles (9.75) and fourth in long jump (16-05).
The Eagles 4x200-meter relay — Watt, Cote, Barron and Scott Arizona — finished fourth with a time of 1 minute, 47.27 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay — Miller, Cote, Barron and Arizona — finished second (4:17.05).