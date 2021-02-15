02-11-21 indoor track and field 2.jpg
Tongue River head indoor track coach Scott Orchard, left, oversees his athletes’ workout in the weight room at Tongue River High School Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The Eagles and Lady Eagles will compete in Gillette this weekend as their third and final qualifying meet for the state meet in a couple weeks.

DAYTON — Tongue River High School indoor track athletes competed at the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s Track and Field Qualifying Meet Round Three Meet No. 2 in Gillette Saturday. While team scores weren’t kept, several athletes earned spots in the top five.

Eagles runner Jason Barron took home gold in the 1,600-meter and 3,200 meter runs.

Lady Eagle Maddy Hill earned fourth-place finishes in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.37 seconds and long jump with a finals jump of 13 feet, 4 inches.

Jane Pendergast finished second in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 5.55 seconds), fourth in the 200-meter dash (28.90), and fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (10.34 seconds).

Shay Severson finished fourth in high jump with a finals jump reaching 4 feet 1 inch.

Bayle Thomas finished fourth in triple jump with a finals jump of 26 feet, 5 inches.

Bailey Dodge finished third in shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 3.25 inches.

The school’s girls 4x200-meter relay earned third, with Hill, Severson, Thomas and Pendergast finishing with a 2:00.35.

In the boys division, Isaiah Miller finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:04.23).

Isaiah Cote finished fourth in the 800-meter run (2:19.67), 1600-meter run (5:25.57)

Caleb Iron finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (6:30.9) and second in the 3200-meter run (15:00.87).

Aiden Watt finished second in the 55-meter hurdles (9.75) and fourth in long jump (16-05).

The Eagles 4x200-meter relay — Watt, Cote, Barron and Scott Arizona — finished fourth with a time of 1 minute, 47.27 seconds.

The 4x400-meter relay — Miller, Cote, Barron and Arizona — finished second (4:17.05).

