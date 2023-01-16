DAYTON — It wasn’t the start the Eagles had hoped for, but the scoreboard isn’t concrete until the final buzzer.
The Tongue River boys basketball team defeated Big Horn 53-38 Saturday night. The Rams got off to a fast start, leading 11-1 to begin the game, and had a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We talked in the locker room before the game, we have to have a great first four minutes,” Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said. “We traditionally have played Tongue River and had to dig out of a hole because they start so quickly.”
The Eagles stormed ahead in the second quarter. Al Spotted tied the game at 21 a piece, and Javin Walker hit a shot to take the lead. Big Horn could not regain the lead in the game’s duration. Tongue River ended the first half on an 11-0 run to the sound of cheering Eagle fans and took a 28-21 lead into the locker room at the half.
“The key to victory was maintaining our emotions,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “We were playing in a really loud gym with a lot of people in there, which was a really, really fun environment to play in. Everybody hopes and dreams they get to play in an environment like that. So, we had to manage a few emotions, and being down 11-1, nobody wanted that. We weathered through it though and chipped away.”
Three-fourths of the crowd was cheering for the home team which wore on the Rams.
“Momentum is huge, especially at the high school level because kids are so emotionally attached to the game,” Ball said. “When things aren’t going their way the confidence can drop. The roller coaster of emotions especially at this level can hurt.”
Big Horn was trailing by single digits at the end of the third quarter, down 38-29. The Eagles closed out another half outclassing the Rams, outscoring them 15-9 for a 15-point victory in the rivalry game.
Spotted led the Eagles with 16 points, and Connor Cummins followed with nine.
“I felt the jitteriness and hype in the atmosphere and it sent me to another place,” Spotted said. “A lot of people came to watch us so I felt like I needed to put on a show. There was a lot of pressure and I just liked that feeling.”
Toby Schons led Big Horn with 16 points, followed by Dawson Richards who scored all of his seven points in the fourth quarter.
Ball expressed his team wasn’t lacking much in their performance but gave Tongue River credit for playing a complete game outside the first few minutes.
“I just think that TR played incredibly well. They had the ability to switch the flip and say, ‘This is our gym and our game.’ There is a reason why they’re 9-1 and No. 1 in the state,” Ball said.
Hanson gave credit to the “sixth man.”
“The fans made our place a loud gym. There were multiple times during the game that we coaches and players couldn’t even communicate. I couldn’t even hear myself at times. I really appreciate the Tongue River Valley community coming out to support us,” Hanson said. “That was a fun environment for our players.”
Tongue River travels to Riverside (1-7) Friday, Jan. 20 for a 6 p.m. tip-off. Big Horn (10-2) travels to Sundance (6-5) Saturday, Jan. 21 for a 4:30 p.m. start.
The Eagles-Rams rivalry resumes at Big Horn Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Lady Eagles defeat Big Horn
The Tongue River girls basketball never trailed their rival Big Horn Saturday afternoon. The Lady Eagles beat Big Horn 51-30.
The Lady Eagles asserted dominance by building a 15-5 lead at the first buzzer and furthered the lead 28-10 at the half.
“I think we were physical underneath and only allowing one shot per possession, by boxing out and getting the rebound.” Lady Eagle head coach Amanda Cummins said.
The Lady Rams built a stride in the third quarter, as they outscored Tongue River 13-8. The Lady Eagles retook control of the game in the fourth quarter for a 21-point victory.
Tongue River was led by sophomore Rivers Robinson who scored 15 points, followed by Chaney Reish’s nine points. Emme Mullinax led Big Horn with eight points, while Tiris Broad scored six.
“I love that (Robinson) is not afraid to shoot the ball. She puts herself in a good position to score,” Cummins said. “I liked that it’s been somebody different leading every night. I think we're much harder to defend when different people are scoring every night.”
The Lady Eagles (7-3) will be on the road against Riverside (5-5) Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Rams (3-9) will travel to Sundance (6-6) Jan. 21 for a 3 p.m. tip-off.