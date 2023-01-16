DAYTON — It wasn’t the start the Eagles had hoped for, but the scoreboard isn’t concrete until the final buzzer.

The Tongue River boys basketball team defeated Big Horn 53-38 Saturday night. The Rams got off to a fast start, leading 11-1 to begin the game, and had a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

