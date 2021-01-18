DAYTON — The final 2:06 of the boys basketball cross-county rivalry game between the visiting Big Horn Rams and home-standing Tongue River Eagles took more than 10 minutes to play, as both teams’ head coaches called timeouts and players sent their opponents to the free-throw line. The Rams attempted to mount a 13-point comeback and cut their deficit to as few as seven points with less than a minute left to play.
Because Tongue River had waited three seasons for the final buzzer to sound a victory against their cross-county rivals, the Eagles showed patience and composure on the floor before the gym erupted when the horn sounded the 52-45 victory. The green and white fans cheered a win against Big Horn for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
“It’s amazing,” Tongue River junior Eli Cummins said. “We put in a lot of work and focused on this game. … So it feels really good to see our hard work come to light.”
“Beating your cross-county rival feels amazing,” Eagles head coach Tyler Hanson said. “It feels awesome. Just another excellent step for the program, for sure.”
The difference in Saturday afternoon’s game showed during halftime, as the Rams dug themselves a 29-13 hole after 16 minutes of play. Big Horn head coach Cody Ball didn’t think poorly of his team’s shot selection, but Ball pointed out his team struggled “controlling the controllables” as the Rams shot 3-for-11 from the free-throw line in the first half.
“I think a lot of it was just nerves,” Ball said. “It’s Big Horn-Tongue River. The kids were so fired up.”
Big Horn outscored Tongue River 32-23 in the second half, but six Eagles players scored in the final 16 minutes of play and the first-half lead withstood the Rams’ pressure down the stretch.
“Luckily, we got stuff done in the first half of the game, the first three quarters and were able to hold them off just enough,” Hanson said.
Not only did Tongue River break its losing streak but it maintained its winning streak, improving to 8-0 (2-0 conference) on the season. Big Horn fell to 3-4 (0-1 conference), though Ball remains confident in his personnel group and ability to compete against other 2A East opponents.
“TR is 8-0, 2-0 in conference, and we pushed them to the last minute on their home court,” Ball said. “Especially falling down 16 at halftime, you have to feel good about that.”
To start the fourth quarter, Big Horn played tighter defense and earned stops under Tongue River’s basket but didn’t narrow the lead until 1:02 showed on the scoreboard. Rams Junior Cade Butler sank two free throws to bring the score to 49-40 but was forced to foul sophomore Tavis Aksamit during the following possession and fouled out.
Aksamit made only one of his free throws, and the Rams sprinted the other way before senior Garrett Custis nailed a 3-pointer to narrow Tongue River’s lead to 50-43 prompting Ball to call a timeout. Though Big Horn wouldn’t score after the break, the Eagles turned the ball over with 42.4 seconds left to play, and senior Carson Bates scored two from the paint to make it a five-point game with 16.5 left to play.
“We knew we had to dig ourselves out of a hole, and we started to do it and our confidence went up,” Ball said. “And shooting’s contagious, so we started hitting more and more shots.”
Hanson called a timeout, and Tongue River went to the line twice in the waning seconds of play before the buzzer signaled the Eagles 52-45 victory.
“[We were] never too high, never too low,” Cummins said. “We just stayed neutral.”
Richards led the Rams with 17 points, as his team made 13-of-31 shots from the field and 4-of-21 from behind the arc.
Tongue River shot 50% from the field, making 21 of its 42 shots and one of its six shots from behind the 3-point line. Sophomore Brant Bockman scored 16 points for the Eagles and Cummins recorded 12.
Big Horn hosts Moorcroft at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Tongue River travels to Burlington to play at 6 p.m. Friday.