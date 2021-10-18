DAYTON — Garrett Ostler took a second to look around, to take it all in.
A minute earlier, he thought he lost Tongue River the game. Now, he held the go-ahead two-point conversion catch he just made in his hands as his teammates surrounded him in celebration.
Ostler’s mind went blank.
For the first time since 2006, the Eagles had beaten the Big Horn Rams. Saturday’s final score: 22-21 at Tongue River High School.
“It was kind of an out-of-body experience,” Ostler said. “I was looking at everybody, looking at the fans jumping around. I was just like, ‘No way we just pulled that off.’”
They did pull it off. But that’s where the story ends, not where it begins.
Big Horn struck for two first-half touchdowns — one in the first quarter and one in the second — to lead 14-0 at halftime. The Eagles tied it with two touchdown connections from quarterback Eli Cummins to Ostler in the third.
With five and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Big Horn regained a 21-14 lead on a four-yard scamper by quarterback Cooper Garber.
Tongue River had the ball in its own territory with a minute remaining, when head coach Steve Hanson dialed up a new play.
Eli Cummins took the snap, looked to his right and passed to his brother, Connor Cummins, who had run a bubble screen as a slot receiver. Still behind the line of scrimmage with a blocker in front of him, Connor Cummins unleashed a throw down the sideline to Ostler, who leaped for the catch, avoided a defender and suddenly saw nothing but green grass in front of him. He raced for a 64-yard touchdown.
“That play didn’t even work in practice,” Hanson said of the double pass.
Before the drive had even started, Hanson decided the Eagles were skipping the extra point in favor of a two-point conversion if they scored.
“I mean you’re talking about, what do we have to lose?” Hanson said. “We’ve played an overtime (game this season). I wasn’t really interested in going through that again, so we were going to go for the win, especially against Big Horn.”
On the two-point try, Eli Cummins rolled to his right and dove for the pylon, running it in for the win. But Ostler was flagged for holding. Tongue River had to try again.
“I was pretty disappointed because I thought I just threw us the entire game,” Ostler said. “It really came down to that play, and we got pushed back.”
Hanson called the exact same play.
On the first try, he saw two wide-open receivers on the side opposite of where Cummins had run to.
“So we just ran it again and told him, ‘Look back. Don’t roll all the way out with it. Don’t take the pylon. Look toward the backside,’” Hanson said. “Lo and behind, there’s Garrett in the middle of the field with no one around him.”
Ostler waved his hands to ensure Cummins saw him. Cummins fired the pass, and Ostler made the catch.
“I thought it was a bad pass,” Cummins said. “I thought I overthrew him. I thought it was going to go over his head. I was really nervous. But when I saw him go up and get it, I was so relieved.”
By the time the game was finished, Ostler had scored all 22 of Tongue River’s points. He grabbed three touchdown catches, kicked two extra points and reeled in the two-point conversion.
With a minute left, Big Horn possessed the ball for one last chance, but the Eagles’ defense held strong to seal the win and snap a 15-year winless streak against its rival.
Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said he wished he called a timeout before Tongue River’s two-point conversion attempt, but he was proud of his team.
“Tough loss all the way around,” he said. “You don’t want to lose to a rival. The way we lost was tough because we did a lot of good things. I’m proud of our guys and the way they battled. But you never want to lose to your rival.”
Both teams return to the field to close their regular seasons Friday. Big Horn hosts Upton-Sundance at 1 p.m. The Eagles play at Glenrock at noon.