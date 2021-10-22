DAYTON — Sometimes, the Tongue River Lady Eagles just need to smile.
If they’re struggling, they’ll force each other to grin or laugh during timeouts as a way of relaxing. Lately, it has led to great success.
The Lady Eagles won for the third time in their last four matches Thursday at Tongue River High School. They beat the Moorcroft Lady Wolves 3-2 (25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12) on senior night and continued a streak of avenging early-season losses.
“We’ve been working all season to be at our best right now,” head coach Janelle Manore said. “I think the girls are starting to get a taste of what we’re capable of. Now, they’re starting to have that expectation for themselves versus kind of feeling like maybe we’re not capable of this. I feel like they’re capable of it, and they’re pretty tough when they believe in themselves and each other.”
Since losing to Wright Oct. 8, the Lady Eagles have taken down Big Horn, Sundance and Moorcroft — all teams they had not topped in their matchups during the first six weeks of the season.
What changed?
Confidence, trust and rotations.
“Every single girl is just doing their jobs,” Manore said.
Starting with the Wright match, Manore altered her lineup. She inserted freshman middle hitter McKinlee Scammon into the starting six and began using senior Chaylee Campbell everywhere. Previously, Campbell stayed in the back row because of her short stature, but now, she often shifts up front.
Tongue River fell to Wright in five sets but has jelled since.
“We’ve been working really hard the past few weeks, so it’s exciting to see it pay off,” Campbell said. “... I think we communicate a lot more. We trust each other. We’ve gotten a new bond.”
Against Moorcroft Thursday, everything went well, with the Lady Eagles grabbing the first two sets, until it stopped going well. They dropped the next two.
Then, they made each other smile.
“We just kind of started questioning our confidence a little bit,” Manore said. “... The other thing, we were trying to get our validation from the score. I had to tell them, ‘The score doesn’t determine if you’re good or bad. You have to play the same regardless of what’s on the scoreboard.’”
The two teams knotted up to begin the fifth set, but after a 5-5 tie, Tongue River jumped ahead and never trailed again. Scammon put down the winning point, 15-12.
Now, the Lady Eagles host Wright Friday. It’s a chance to display their growth and knock down another team they’ve only lost to so far this fall. The match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
“Sometimes, I still look back at the Wright game, and I’m not quite sure how we lost that,” Manore said. “Wright was kind of the turning point for us. I sat at that game and didn’t know why we lost it. There wasn’t one thing where I could be like, ‘Man, we need to fix this and then we’ll be there.’ I didn’t see that against Wright. Then, the next day was Big Horn.”
The Big Horn win inspired confidence and ignited the run.