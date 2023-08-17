SHERIDAN — The Tongue River High School cross-country team is aiming for a strong year with a returning coach, and the Big Horn High School team is focusing on individual growth and love of the sport ahead of the upcoming season.
TRHS
TRHS recently rehired Tim Maze as the school’s head cross-country coach. Maze helped found the school’s cross-country program 10 years ago and said he’s optimistic about the crew of around 20 students he’ll be working with this year.
The team will have a blend of new students and returners this year, and Maze said the more experienced athletes will help encourage the less experienced. He also said TRHS runners will be paired up with students on the Tongue River Middle School cross-country team to mentor them. The middle school and high school teams will participate in joint practice sessions on Wednesdays throughout the season.
“We’re going to work a little bit with our junior high. We do a program where the high school kids are called the ‘bigs,’ middle school kids are called the ‘littles,’ and we match them up,” Maze said. “All the high-schoolers have a ‘little’ to coach, and the middle schoolers all have a ‘big’ to look up to and cheer for.”
Maze also said the high school team is working its way into shape, and he plans to take athletes into the Bighorn Mountains at least once per week so they can practice running at elevation. He said he hopes to see gradual improvement in each student throughout the year.
“I have a philosophy of, ‘Just a little bit better each day.’ And if you can do that, things are working out pretty good by the end of the season,” Maze said. “We try to help kids get their personal records. We’ll hopefully have them hit a PR nearly every week.”
Maze said he doesn’t just want students to become good athletes — he also wants them to become good people who understand the value of giving back. He said the team will be doing community service projects with local organizations like The Food Group and Tongue River Valley Community Center during and after the cross-country season.
BHHS
Big Horn High School cross-country head coach Tish Cooper said the upcoming season will be a “rebuilding” year for the team, which lost several of its athletes in the past year due to personal circumstances. Cooper is working on recruiting more students to the team, which she said currently consists of four boys and one or two girls. She expects the middle school team to consist of three girls and two boys.
“We're going to build strength and stamina and enjoy the opportunity to not push for a championship. Without numbers for the team, we don't need to have a championship goal,” Cooper said. “That really sets off the tension and lets us … build a super strong foundation. So when our numbers return, which they will, then we're ready to take full advantage of that. We’re just going to make the best of the situation.”
Despite this year’s decrease in numbers, Cooper said one of her long term goals for the cross-country team is a state championship. She said the current middle school team is made up of exceptionally strong runners, and once they become high-schoolers, she’s excited to see how well they’ll perform.
“We've got great things on the horizon, so we don't need to panic,” Cooper said. “I don't feel the negative impact of our small numbers right now, because I know that it's just a progression.”