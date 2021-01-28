DAYTON — Three weeks ago the Tongue River High School boys basketball team surrendered 20 points in the first quarter to Thunder Basin’s junior varsity team in a non conference, out-of-class matchup, allowing six 3-pointers to the 4A Bolts. After the 2A Eagles clawed their way back to a 26-25 deficit at halftime and eventually beat Thunder Basin 56-50, head coach Tyler Hanson realized the potential of the 2020-21 Tongue River team.
“It proved to us that sticking to the game plan works,” Hanson said, “and, if we do what we do, which is defend and rebound on both ends of the floor, then we’re going to be in any game no matter who we’re matched up against.”
The win gave Tongue River its fifth of the season and, since then, the Eagles have rattled off five more wins to push its record to an undefeated 10-0 (2-0 conference). No team has started 10-0 or better in the 2A since Pine Bluffs during the 2016-17 season, according to statistics and archive statistics kept by WyoPreps.com.
Prior to the start of this unprecedented run, Hanson suspected his team’s coachability and effort would lend itself to success this year and speculated how five graduated seniors would affect Tongue River’s chemistry. Ten games and 10 wins later, the Eagles’ head coach sees the preseason effort persist during practice and unselfishness dominate the court.
Though “daily improvement” and “teamwork” are always pillars of the Tongue River boys basketball program, this season’s team decided “dominate the effort plays” would be its third characteristic. Hanson reminded the team of the three pillars before practice begins Wednesday, and the Eagles brought the intensity during their two drills before dynamic stretches.
“That has become a mantra, a theme of this season,” Hanson said. “That’s what we’ve been working on all the time. If you want to be on the floor, you better play hard and put forth a lot of effort because that’s what’s going to get it done.”
In the way every player cheers each other on during practice Wednesday, regardless of varsity, junior varsity or freshmen/sophomore team status, the bond the Tongue River competitors share off the court has shown on the court during practice and games. The Eagles’ junior varsity team also boasts an undefeated record, while the freshmen/sophomore team has only recorded one loss.
Senior Sam Patterson explained many of the Eagles have played together for several years, while sophomore Brant Bockman pointed out the team completely trusts each other on each end of the floor. And Tongue River’s ability to goof around during picture day adds a certain X-factor to the team’s dynamic.
“We always like to have fun with it,” junior Wyatt Ostler said. “Seems like we’re always having fun, even though we’re going as hard as we can.”
The camaraderie shows in the Eagles ability to run its full-court offense with speed that often leaves opponents on their heels, and Hanson finds his team mastering the balance between speed and running a methodical offense during a possession.
The head coach feels confident in his team’s progress and his ability to play 10 to 12 Eagles during any given contest. As of Jan. 24, eight Eagles have recorded more than 30 points with five players scoring more than 50 points in 10 games, and the intra team competition elevates Tongue River’s competitiveness.
Just as the Eagles play with the same team-first mentality on offense, whichever players take the court on defense focus on their roles and rebounding. Tongue River ranked first in team defense in the 2A, allowing an average of 41.8 points, and sixth in team rebounding, pulling down an average of 33.1 boards as of Jan. 24.
“When you have that many guys to earn a win, that’s what being on a team is all about,” Hanson said. “And that’s what makes it fun.”
The Eagles have won games against 1A teams and 4A junior varsity programs, they’ve mounted comebacks and maintained leads and defeated their cross-county rival Big Horn Rams for the first time in three years. They’ve explained every victory by identifying “effort” as the defining characteristic of their wins, and so the Tongue River boys basketball team approaches its next practice and next game with the same vigor it did at the beginning of the season.
Hanson’s “never too high, never too low” coaching philosophy bleeds into the Eagles’ mentality as they approach the rest of their season with their undefeated record. He said the team has taken moments to take pride in its 10-0 start but always pivots to find areas in which they can improve, focusing on the process more than the desired outcome.
“We get a lot of confidence from being 10-0,” Ostler said. “But every week we go into games and say that we’re 0-0 to just go our hardest all the time.”
Tongue River travels to Sundance to play the Bulldogs (8-1, 2-0 conference) at 6 p.m. Friday.